Wellesley (MA) football promotes assistant to head coach

Wellesley (MA) Wellesley football program has been in search of a new head coach ever since Jesse Davis announced he stepping down after nearly 15 years at the helm.

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According to a social media via announcement the Wellesley athletic department over the weekend, the program has promoted assistant Jim Everhart to the position of head coach. Per the announcement, Everhart has coached at the school for 20 years and as an assistant with the football team the past 19 seasons.

We are extremely pleased to announce Jim Everhart as our new Head Football Coach. Jim has coached in Wellesley Public Schools for 20 years in multiple sports and on our Football Staff for the past 19 years. We look forward to many seasons ahead

We are extremely pleased to announce Jim Everhart as our new Head Football Coach. Jim has coached in Wellesley Public Schools for 20 years in multiple sports and on our Football Staff for the past 19 years. We look forward to many seasons ahead – Congratulations Coach Everhart! — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) May 1, 2026

Everhart takes over for Davis, who compiled an overall record of 99-58 during his tenure at Wellesley, including winning 10 or more games in 2016 and 2019. In Davis’ 14 seasons leading the Raiders, the program only finished with one losing record in 2023 and went .500 in 2020.

Now the Raiders will move into a new era under Everhart as the program reached the postseason, but had a slow start to the 2025 season. Wellesley started off 1-3 and went 5-2 the rest of the way.

In 2025, Wellesley posted a 6-5 record and ranked as the No. 65 program in the state, according to the final Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

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