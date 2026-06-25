Weslee Ward steps down as Providence (N.C.) football coach

After seven seasons at the helm of the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence football program, Weslee Ward has decided to step away from the North Carolin high school football sidelines ahead of the 2026 season.

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Ward announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s stepping down as the program’s head football coach on Wednesday. Over the course of the last seven seasons, Ward has compiled a overall record of 39-36.

Thank you,

Providence

It will always be home,

It’s hard to put into words what Providence football has meant to me.

After 10 years at Providence and 7 seasons as head coach, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away and pursue an opportunity in my home state of Georgia.

This wasn’t something I was looking for, and it certainly wasn’t an easy decision. there have been a lot of conversations, prayers, and tears along the way. but ultimately, it’s the right decision for my family.

Panthers

Thank you to every player, parent, coach, alumni member, and supporter who has been part of this journey. The relationships and memories we’ve built together will stay with me forever.

Providence will always be home, and I will always be proud to be a panther.

Thank you for everything.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Love you Boys 🚌🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ 4L pic.twitter.com/jhCuWJ9dga — Weslee Ward (@Coachward1) June 24, 2026

The Panthers are slated to bring back a couple of Division I, Power 4 recruits, including 2028 four-star defensive lineman Cory Cunningham and 2027 three-star athlete Keland Shelton Jr. Now the school will be looking for a new head coach with the season about two months away.

Providence finished the 2025 North Carolina high school football season with a 8-4 record and ranked No. 50, according to the North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Providence High School

“Providence High School, located in Charlotte, NC, is a diverse academic institution known for its rigorous curriculum and strong athletics program. It offers a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, and soccer, and competes at the highest levels within the state. The school is also committed to academic excellence, providing students with access to honors and AP courses. With its dedicated staff and active student body, Providence strives to prepare students for both college and career success​.”