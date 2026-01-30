West Boca Raton (FL) football to take on Grayson (GA) in Adidas Classic

West Boca Raton (Fla.) football team, Florida’s defending Class 6A state champion, isn’t playing around when it comes to making their ascension up the national high school football ranks.

According to Bulls’ head coach Dylan Potts, his program is slated to take on some of the top teams out of the Southeast for the 2026 high school football season, with the highlight being a matchup with nationally ranked No. 23 Grayson (Ga.) in the Adidas Classic.

The Rams are not the only upper echelon program the Bulls are going up against this upcoming 2026 campaign, with West Boca Raton also facing Florida Class 4A state champion Plantation American Heritage, Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman and a very talented Orlando The First Academy group.

The Bulls bring back a number of talented prospects to the program this fall including 2028 defensive back Carlton Jackson and 2027’s Jayden St. Fort, Lorontae Davis, Delorean Airall Jr. and Wilzard Sterling.

West Boca Raton ended the last season with a 13-2 record and as the state’s No. 8th ranked team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about West Boca Raton High School

West Boca Raton High School, located in Boca Raton, FL, is known for its commitment to academic excellence and robust athletics programs. The school’s sports teams, known as the Bulls, participate in a variety of sports, including football and basketball. West Boca Raton High fosters a competitive spirit and provides students with opportunities to excel both in academics and athletics.

