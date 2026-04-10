West Boca Raton (Fla.) football releases 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

One of the top high school football teams from the state of Florida last season was the West Boca Raton Bulls, which recently released their schedule for the 2026 season. The Bulls have won back-to-back FHSAA Class 6A state championships, with head coach Dylan Potts continuing to build the latest South Florida powerhouse out of Palm Beach County. With some of the pieces coming back, West Boca Raton will have a chance to win a third consecutive crown this fall.

The Bulls bring back a number of talented prospects to the program this fall including 2028 defensive back Carlton Jackson and 2027’s Jayden St. Fort, Lorontae Davis, Delorean Airall Jr. and Wilzard Sterling.

The full West Boca Raton 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – Miami Carol City – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – at Plantation American Heritage

Aug. 28 – Santaluces Community

Sep. 4 – at Spanish River

Sep. 10 – Cardinal Newman

Sep. 24 – Olympic Heights Community

Oct. 2 – at Glades Central

Oct. 8 – at Deerfield Beach

Oct. 16 – at The First Academy

Oct. 22 – Monarch

Oct. 30 – Atlantic

2026 ꜱᴄʜᴇᴅᴜʟᴇ 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/3WeDgqWrZ0 — West Boca Raton Football (@WestBocaBullsFB) April 10, 2026

West Boca Raton ended the last season with a 13-2 record and as the state’s No. 8th ranked team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about West Boca Raton High School

West Boca Raton High School, located in Boca Raton, FL, is known for its commitment to academic excellence and robust athletics programs. The school’s sports teams, known as the Bulls, participate in a variety of sports, including football and basketball. West Boca Raton High fosters a competitive spirit and provides students with opportunities to excel both in academics and athletics.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.