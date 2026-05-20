The West Monroe (La.) Rebels already feature one of the Louisiana high school football’s top playing venues, but has now added around their stadium with some new amenities.

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KNOE8 Sports Director Aaron Dietrich posted photos on social media of West Monroe’s new sports medicine facility and covered practice field during a open house session. The photos reveal a recovery center for student-athletes, with a hydrotherapy room featuring a whirlpool and dedicated taping & bandaging stations.

Recently Rivals ranked the Top 5 high school football stadiums out of the Pelican State and West Monroe’s Rebel Stadium topped them all and here’s the excerpt on the facility taking the top spot.

“When it comes to being modern and state-of-the-art, it’s really hard to argue, other than playing a game at the New Orleans Saints’ Caesars Superdome, that West Monroe’s Rebel Stadium might be the best play in the state of Louisiana.

Completely renovated in 2015 with new home side bleachers, with seating enough for over 6,000 fans to attend a game on any given Friday night. Equipped with a new press box, ticket offices, restroom facilities and parking lot space, this facility tops our list simply for the overall experience one can get at Rebel Stadium.”

The Rebels went 8-5 last season and finishing No. 9 in the state, per the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about West Monroe High School

Armwood High School, located in Seffner, Florida, is part of the Hillsborough County School District. Known for its strong academics and vibrant athletics program, the school serves grades 9-12. The Armwood Hawks have a notable reputation, particularly in football, where they have achieved significant success at the state level. The school’s diverse student body participates in a variety of sports, including basketball, soccer, and wrestling, fostering both athletic and personal growth.

For Louisiana high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Pelican State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Louisiana high school football excitement across the state.