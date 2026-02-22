West Point (Miss.) promotes assistant to head football coach

According to a report by the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, West Point (MS) has found their next head football coach and they went with a staff promotion in finalizing their search.

The Green Wave has promoted longtime assistant coach Roger Burton last week in an announcement by the school district. Burton takes over for Brett Morgan, who left West Point to accept the same position at Starkville (MS).

“A dedicated member of the Green Wave family for 16 years, coach Burton brings leadership, discipline and a commitment to excellence on and off the field,” West Point School District said in a press release. “We look forward to the next chapter of Green Wave football under his leadership.”

Morgan left behind a West Point program he has built up to being one of the best on an annual basis in the Magnolia State. In just two seasons as the lead man for the Green Wave, Morgan put together a 24-4 mark, making two trips to the state championship game and winning one of those appearances.

Having spent the bulk of his time at West Point as the program’s offensive coordinator, the Green Wave in the last two seasons compiled 859 points, averaging 30.6 per game.

Burton takes on his third coaching stint in the state of Mississippi, as he previously has already been the head coach at Simmons and East Side, respectively.

West Point this past 2025 season finished with a 6-5 record and as the No. 8 in the state, according to the final Mississippi 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

