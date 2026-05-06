West Virginia DL commit transfers to Orlando (FL) Jones

One of Pennsylvania high school football’s top defensive interior lineman has headed down to the Sunshine State for his senior season.

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According to DaJour Webb‘s profile via X, formerly known as Twitter, the West Virginia commitment shows he’s now attending Orlando (FL) Jones, transferring from Gibsonia (PA) Pine-Richland. Webb last season for the Rams totaled 45 tackles, six for a loss and a sack.

BREAKING: Pine Richland 3⭐️ WVU Commit Dajour Webb has transferred to Jones HS in Orlando, Florida. #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/JRF1ogbacJ — PA Today (@PA_TodaySports) May 6, 2026

Jones is coming off a 2025 high school football season which saw the program reach the state championship game for the third time under the watch of head football coach Elijah Williams, with 2019 and 2024 being the other years the Tigers reached the FHSAA final.

Webb will join a defensive line unit that’s already bolstered by 2027 four-star EDGE Frederick Ards III, to form one of the better tandems in Central Florida.

The Tigers have yet to win a state championship under Williams and it might be a little harder in 2026 to accomplish the feat with the graduations of Miami quarterback signee Dereon Coleman, Nebraska enrollee Larry Miles and Colorado signee Xavier Payne.

Jones ended this past season with a 12-3 record and finished ranked No. 22 in the state according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Jones High School

Jones High School, located in Orlando, Florida, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Jones’ athletic teams are successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

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