West Virginia High School Football: Huntington-Spring Valley to clash at Marshall university stadium.

Huntington Spring Valley (W.Va.) will be the designated home side at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium against state rivals Huntington High School (W.Va.), following a recent announcement by Marshall Athletics on social media.

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The Joan C.Edwards Stadium will play host to a ranked clash, with both schools finishing in the Top 25 in state according to the final 2025 Rivals Composite High School Football Rankings upon the conclusion of the regular season. The contest will be an 8 p.m. kickoff, September. 11th (Friday) serving as a preview for the D1 program’s season opener against Middle Tennessee, September. 12th (Saturday)

“When we started Herd Hospitality, the vision was to create experiences that further connect our university and athletics department with our fans, and we couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to host two of our premier local schools in their rivalry matchup for the next two years,” Marshall associate athletic director Ryan Crisp shared in the press release.

The designated visiting side, the Highlanders, finished the regular season as the No. 5 team in West Virginia. Finishing the season with a 9-3 record. Their class of 2026 headliner will most likely be in attendance, with three-star IOL Mason Ramsey, who spent a year on the Highlanders varsity roster, committing to Marshall, whose season opener takes place on the same weekend.

Meanwhile, the designated home side finished the regular season as the No. 21-ranked team in the state. Spring Valley finished the season with a 9-5 record. Finishing 3rd in the Mountain State region conference behind the Highlanders and Charleston George Washington (W.Va), the two rivals met during the regular season, with the 4A side taking a 38-7 victory. Both schools made their respective 3A and 4A playoffs.

More about Huntington Spring Valley (W.Va) High School

Spring Valley High School, located in Huntington, West Virginia, is a comprehensive public high school known for academic excellence, strong athletic programs, and community involvement. As home of the Timberwolves, SVHS offers a wide range of extracurriculars and advanced placement courses to prepare students for college and careers. With a commitment to student success and school spirit, Spring Valley fosters a supportive environment where tradition meets innovation.