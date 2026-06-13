What would a hypothetical Open Division look like for high school football in every state?
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) earlier this week announced the creation of a new Open Division for high school football, which will feature the Top 8 teams in the state determined by the MaxPreps computer rankings. In looking around the country since every state doesn’t use the Open Division format, which high school football teams would be in the elite eight from around the country? We used every state’s Rivals High School Football Composite Rankings, which uses the Massey, MaxPreps, ESPN and SI, creating the industry’s most comprehensive and geographically balanced ranking. We take a look at all 50 states for which high school football teams would be apart of their state’s hypothetical Open Division:
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Alabama
Clay-Chalkville, Thompson, Central, Saraland, Vestavia Hills, Auburn, Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover
Alaska
Soldotna, South Anchorage, West, Palmer, Lathrop, Bartlett, Service, West Valley
Arizona
Basha, Liberty, Hamilton, Chandler, Mountain View, Brophy College Preparatory, Centennial, Red Mountain
Arkansas
Bryant, Bentonville, Rogers, Greenwood, Conway, Shiloh Christian, Robinson, Benton
California
Santa Margarita Catholic, Centennial, De La Salle, St. John Bosco, Mater Dei, Sierra Canyon, Mission Viejo, Folsom
Colorado
Cherry Creek, Mountain Vista, Ralston Valley, Valor Christian, Legend, Dakota Ridge, Arvada West, Palmer Ridge
Connecticut
New Canaan, Avon Old Farms, Choate Rosemary Hall, St. Joseph, Greenwich, Cheshire Academy, Brunswick School, Daniel Hand
Delaware
Salesianum, Middletown, Appoquinimink, Smyrna, Howard HS Of Technolo, Caravel Academy, Red Lion Christian, Indian River
District Of Columbia
St. John’s College, Gonzaga, Friendship Collegiate Academy, St. Albans School, Eastern, Coolidge, Dunbar, Archbishop Carroll
Florida
IMG Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas, Raines, Cardinal Mooney, Northwestern, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Miami Central, West Boca Raton
Georgia
Buford, Carrollton, Thomas County Central, Creekside, Grayson, Gainesville, Langston Hughes, North Gwinnett
Hawaii
Kahuku, St. Louis, Mililani, Kapolei, James Campbell, Kamehameha, Punahou, Kailua
Idaho
Rigby, Rocky Mountain, Bishop Kelly, Eagle, Hillcrest, Mountain View, Timberline, Kendrick Jr-sr
Illinois
Mount Carmel, Brother Rice, East St. Louis, Lincoln-Way East, Montini Catholic, Nazareth Academy, Maine South, Loyola Academy
Indiana
Brownsburg, Westfield, New Palestine, Carmel, Center Grove, Fishers, Lawrence North, Cathedral
Iowa
Dowling Catholic, Xavier, Valley, Waukee Northwest, West Lyon, Liberty, Johnston, Ankeny
Kansas
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kapaun Mt Carmel Catholic, Maize, Mill Valley, St. James Academy, Great Bend, Manhattan, Northwest
Kentucky
Trinity, Christian Academy of Louisville, St. Xavier, Boyle County, South Warren, Highlands, Johnson Central, Covington Catholic
Louisiana
Edna Karr, John Curtis, St. Augustine, Ruston, Catholic, Alexandria, Archbishop Rummel, Lafayette Christian Academy
Maine
Thornton Academy, Bonny Eagle, Portland, Westbrook, Greely, Kennebunk, Noble, Cony
Maryland
St. Frances Academy, DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, Good Counsel, McDonogh School, Quince Orchard, Linganore, Bishop McNamara
Massachusetts
St. John’s Preparatory School, Catholic Memorial, Xaverian Brothers, King Philip Reg, Springfield Central, Tabor Academy, The Williston Northampton School, Dexter School
Michigan
Detroit Catholic Central, Cass Technical, Hudsonville, Dewitt, East Kentwood, Clarkston, Rockford, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep
Minnesota
Maple Grove, Alexandria Area, Marshall, Spring Lake Park, Chanhassen, Jackson County Central Senior, Elk River, St. Thomas Academy
Mississippi
Tupelo, West Point, Oxford, Gulfport, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Ocean Springs, Germantown, Starkville
Missouri
Blue Springs South, Christian Brothers College, Nixa, Liberty, Platte County, Jackson, Kearney, Lee’s Summit North
Montana
Billings Central Catholic, Manhattan, Frenchtown, Laurel, Three Forks, Hamilton, Glacier, Glasgow
Nebraska
Millard South, Waverly, Westside, Wahoo, Bennington, Gretna East, Papillion-La Vista South, Norris
Nevada
Bishop Gorman, Spanish Springs, Liberty, Arbor View, Churchill County, Bishop Manogue Catholic, Elko, Foothill
New Hampshire
Bedford, Phillips Exeter Academy, St. Paul’s School, Holderness School, Nashua South, Pinkerton Academy, Bishop Guertin, Manchester Memorial
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New Jersey
St. Joseph Regional, Don Bosco Prep, Bergen Catholic, Hun School, Winslow Township, St. Peter’s Prep, Washington Township, DePaul Catholic
New Mexico
Cleveland, Las Cruces, Volcano Vista, Centennial, Artesia, La Cueva, Hobbs, Rio Rancho
New York
Iona Preparatory School, Monsignor Farrell, Christian Brothers Academy, St. Anthony’s, Tottenville, St. Francis, Rye, Erasmus Hall
North Carolina
Grimsley, Providence Day School, William Amos Hough, Weddington, Millbrook, West Charlotte, Independence, Cardinal Gibbons
North Dakota
New Rockford-sheyenne, Langdon Area, Kindred, Lamoure, Velva, Devils Lake, Century, Bottineau Junior-senior
Ohio
Avon, Olentangy Orange, Bishop Watterson, St. Xavier, St. Edward, Walsh Jesuit, Anderson, Elder
Oklahoma
Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Lincoln Christian School, Broken Arrow, Tuttle, Mustang, Memorial
Oregon
West Linn, Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Lakeridge, Nelson, Tualatin, Silverton, Summit
Pennsylvania
La Salle College, St. Joseph’s Prep School, Roman Catholic, Central Catholic, Malvern Prep, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Easton Area
Rhode Island
Bishop Hendricken, La Salle Academy, North Kingstown Senior, Portsmouth, Westerly, Cranston West, St Raphael Academy, South Kingstown
South Carolina
South Pointe, Northwestern, Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Florence, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Ridge View, Dorman
South Dakota
Brandon Valley, Lincoln, Jefferson, T.F. Riggs, Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian School, O’Gorman, Freeman – 01
Tennessee
Baylor School, Oakland, McCallie, Brentwood Academy, Battle Ground Academy, Ravenwood, Page, Ensworth
Texas
North Shore, South Oak Cliff, DeSoto, Southlake Carroll, Duncanville, Allen, North Crowley, Aledo
Utah
Corner Canyon, Skyridge, Lone Peak, Ridgeline, Davis, Mountain Ridge, American Fork, Lehi
Vermont
Middlebury Union, Hartford, St. Johnsbury Academy, Burr And Burton Academy, Rutland Senior, Bellows Falls Union, Essex Comm. Ed. Ctr., Colchester
Virginia
Maury, Benedictine, The St. James Academy, Varina, Oscar Smith, Highland Springs, Dinwiddie, Stone Bridge
Washington
Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Sumner, Archbishop Murphy, Mount Tahoma, Tumwater, Graham-Kapowsin, Eastside Catholic
West Virginia
Morgantown, Martinsburg, Bridgeport, Princeton, Huntington, Frankfort, University, Jefferson
Wisconsin
Arrowhead, West De Pere, Muskego, Bay Port, Waunakee, Homestead, Hamilton, Badger
Wyoming
Star Valley, Cody, Mountain View, Riverton, Big Horn, Lander Valley, Douglas, Jackson Hole