What would a hypothetical Open Division look like for high school football in every state?

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) earlier this week announced the creation of a new Open Division for high school football, which will feature the Top 8 teams in the state determined by the MaxPreps computer rankings. In looking around the country since every state doesn’t use the Open Division format, which high school football teams would be in the elite eight from around the country? We used every state’s Rivals High School Football Composite Rankings, which uses the Massey, MaxPreps, ESPN and SI, creating the industry’s most comprehensive and geographically balanced ranking. We take a look at all 50 states for which high school football teams would be apart of their state’s hypothetical Open Division:

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Alabama

Clay-Chalkville, Thompson, Central, Saraland, Vestavia Hills, Auburn, Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover

Alaska

Soldotna, South Anchorage, West, Palmer, Lathrop, Bartlett, Service, West Valley

Arizona

Basha, Liberty, Hamilton, Chandler, Mountain View, Brophy College Preparatory, Centennial, Red Mountain

Arkansas

Bryant, Bentonville, Rogers, Greenwood, Conway, Shiloh Christian, Robinson, Benton

California

Santa Margarita Catholic, Centennial, De La Salle, St. John Bosco, Mater Dei, Sierra Canyon, Mission Viejo, Folsom

Colorado

Cherry Creek, Mountain Vista, Ralston Valley, Valor Christian, Legend, Dakota Ridge, Arvada West, Palmer Ridge

Connecticut

New Canaan, Avon Old Farms, Choate Rosemary Hall, St. Joseph, Greenwich, Cheshire Academy, Brunswick School, Daniel Hand

Delaware

Salesianum, Middletown, Appoquinimink, Smyrna, Howard HS Of Technolo, Caravel Academy, Red Lion Christian, Indian River

District Of Columbia

St. John’s College, Gonzaga, Friendship Collegiate Academy, St. Albans School, Eastern, Coolidge, Dunbar, Archbishop Carroll

Florida

IMG Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas, Raines, Cardinal Mooney, Northwestern, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Miami Central, West Boca Raton

Georgia

Buford, Carrollton, Thomas County Central, Creekside, Grayson, Gainesville, Langston Hughes, North Gwinnett

Hawaii

Kahuku, St. Louis, Mililani, Kapolei, James Campbell, Kamehameha, Punahou, Kailua

Idaho

Rigby, Rocky Mountain, Bishop Kelly, Eagle, Hillcrest, Mountain View, Timberline, Kendrick Jr-sr

Illinois

Mount Carmel, Brother Rice, East St. Louis, Lincoln-Way East, Montini Catholic, Nazareth Academy, Maine South, Loyola Academy

Indiana

Brownsburg, Westfield, New Palestine, Carmel, Center Grove, Fishers, Lawrence North, Cathedral

Iowa

Dowling Catholic, Xavier, Valley, Waukee Northwest, West Lyon, Liberty, Johnston, Ankeny

Kansas

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kapaun Mt Carmel Catholic, Maize, Mill Valley, St. James Academy, Great Bend, Manhattan, Northwest

Kentucky

Trinity, Christian Academy of Louisville, St. Xavier, Boyle County, South Warren, Highlands, Johnson Central, Covington Catholic

Louisiana

Edna Karr, John Curtis, St. Augustine, Ruston, Catholic, Alexandria, Archbishop Rummel, Lafayette Christian Academy

Maine

Thornton Academy, Bonny Eagle, Portland, Westbrook, Greely, Kennebunk, Noble, Cony

Maryland

St. Frances Academy, DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, Good Counsel, McDonogh School, Quince Orchard, Linganore, Bishop McNamara

Massachusetts

St. John’s Preparatory School, Catholic Memorial, Xaverian Brothers, King Philip Reg, Springfield Central, Tabor Academy, The Williston Northampton School, Dexter School

Michigan

Detroit Catholic Central, Cass Technical, Hudsonville, Dewitt, East Kentwood, Clarkston, Rockford, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep

Minnesota

Maple Grove, Alexandria Area, Marshall, Spring Lake Park, Chanhassen, Jackson County Central Senior, Elk River, St. Thomas Academy

Mississippi

Tupelo, West Point, Oxford, Gulfport, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Ocean Springs, Germantown, Starkville

Missouri

Blue Springs South, Christian Brothers College, Nixa, Liberty, Platte County, Jackson, Kearney, Lee’s Summit North

Montana

Billings Central Catholic, Manhattan, Frenchtown, Laurel, Three Forks, Hamilton, Glacier, Glasgow

Nebraska

Millard South, Waverly, Westside, Wahoo, Bennington, Gretna East, Papillion-La Vista South, Norris

Nevada

Bishop Gorman, Spanish Springs, Liberty, Arbor View, Churchill County, Bishop Manogue Catholic, Elko, Foothill

New Hampshire

Bedford, Phillips Exeter Academy, St. Paul’s School, Holderness School, Nashua South, Pinkerton Academy, Bishop Guertin, Manchester Memorial

New Jersey

St. Joseph Regional, Don Bosco Prep, Bergen Catholic, Hun School, Winslow Township, St. Peter’s Prep, Washington Township, DePaul Catholic

New Mexico

Cleveland, Las Cruces, Volcano Vista, Centennial, Artesia, La Cueva, Hobbs, Rio Rancho

New York

Iona Preparatory School, Monsignor Farrell, Christian Brothers Academy, St. Anthony’s, Tottenville, St. Francis, Rye, Erasmus Hall

North Carolina

Grimsley, Providence Day School, William Amos Hough, Weddington, Millbrook, West Charlotte, Independence, Cardinal Gibbons

North Dakota

New Rockford-sheyenne, Langdon Area, Kindred, Lamoure, Velva, Devils Lake, Century, Bottineau Junior-senior

Ohio

Avon, Olentangy Orange, Bishop Watterson, St. Xavier, St. Edward, Walsh Jesuit, Anderson, Elder

Oklahoma

Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Lincoln Christian School, Broken Arrow, Tuttle, Mustang, Memorial

Oregon

West Linn, Lake Oswego, Central Catholic, Lakeridge, Nelson, Tualatin, Silverton, Summit

Pennsylvania

La Salle College, St. Joseph’s Prep School, Roman Catholic, Central Catholic, Malvern Prep, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Easton Area

Rhode Island

Bishop Hendricken, La Salle Academy, North Kingstown Senior, Portsmouth, Westerly, Cranston West, St Raphael Academy, South Kingstown

South Carolina

South Pointe, Northwestern, Dutch Fork, Irmo, South Florence, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Ridge View, Dorman

South Dakota

Brandon Valley, Lincoln, Jefferson, T.F. Riggs, Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian School, O’Gorman, Freeman – 01

Tennessee

Baylor School, Oakland, McCallie, Brentwood Academy, Battle Ground Academy, Ravenwood, Page, Ensworth

Texas

North Shore, South Oak Cliff, DeSoto, Southlake Carroll, Duncanville, Allen, North Crowley, Aledo

Utah

Corner Canyon, Skyridge, Lone Peak, Ridgeline, Davis, Mountain Ridge, American Fork, Lehi

Vermont

Middlebury Union, Hartford, St. Johnsbury Academy, Burr And Burton Academy, Rutland Senior, Bellows Falls Union, Essex Comm. Ed. Ctr., Colchester

Virginia

Maury, Benedictine, The St. James Academy, Varina, Oscar Smith, Highland Springs, Dinwiddie, Stone Bridge

Washington

Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Sumner, Archbishop Murphy, Mount Tahoma, Tumwater, Graham-Kapowsin, Eastside Catholic

West Virginia

Morgantown, Martinsburg, Bridgeport, Princeton, Huntington, Frankfort, University, Jefferson

Wisconsin

Arrowhead, West De Pere, Muskego, Bay Port, Waunakee, Homestead, Hamilton, Badger

Wyoming

Star Valley, Cody, Mountain View, Riverton, Big Horn, Lander Valley, Douglas, Jackson Hole