Wheeler (Ga.) boys basketball retires NBA star Jaylen Brown’s number

One of the best high school boys basketball players to have ever come out of Wheeler High School (Ga.) received the highest honor you could earn from your alma mater: Having your jersey number retired.

On Friday night, NBA star Jaylen Brown was the recipient of that very achievement as the Boston Celtics’ forward saw his No. 0 retired by the Wheeler boys basketball team.

“100% did,” Brown said to WSB-TV’s Alison Mastrangelo. “It’s always been a part of my mentality. Consistency and hard work has paid off. Always felt like I would be a star. But to be able to come back to my community is more important than anything.”

Here’s the actual moment when they climbed up & were able to reveal Jaylen Brown’s retired 0 Jersey. pic.twitter.com/x9QkbRhRZd — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) January 16, 2026

Brown is best remembered at Wheeler for his 2014-15 season with the Wildcats as the forward led the program to the Georgia Class 6A state championship. As a senior, Brown was named the Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year and averaged 28 points, 12 rebounds per game.

Coming out of high school as a five-star prospect, Brown ended up playing at the University of California for one season before entering the 2016 NBA Draft, where he was the No. 3 overall pick by the Boston Celtics.

Brown is currently the leading scorer for the NBA’s Eastern Conference second place Celtics at 29.4 points per game.

More about Wheeler High School

Wheeler High School, located in Marietta, GA, is renowned for its strong academic programs and vibrant community. The school is known for its commitment to student success, offering a variety of extracurricular activities and competitive athletics programs. The Wildcats, as the school’s teams are known, participate in various sports including football and basketball, showcasing their skills and school spirit in regional competitions.

How to Follow Georgia High School Boys Basketball

For Georgia high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the Peach State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the hardwood basketball frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Georgia high school boys basketball excitement across the state.