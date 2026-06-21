When the 2026 high school football season kicks off in each state

The high school football season begins this week when Hawaii kicks off games on Aug. 3 and that will kick start a month-long stretch of openers across the country. We’ve compiled the official start dates for all 50 states as we near the start of the 2026 high school football season:

Alabama : Aug. 20

: Aug. 20 Alaska : Aug. 13

: Aug. 13 Arizona : Aug. 19

: Aug. 19 Arkansas : Aug. 24

: Aug. 24 California : Aug. 21

: Aug. 21 Colorado : Aug. 20

: Aug. 20 Connecticut : Sep. 11

: Sep. 11 Delaware : Sep. 3

: Sep. 3 District of Columbia : Aug. 22

: Aug. 22 Florida : Aug. 20

: Aug. 20 Georgia : Aug. 12

: Aug. 12 Hawaii : Aug. 3

: Aug. 3 Idaho : Aug. 21

: Aug. 21 Illinois : Aug. 20

: Aug. 20 Indiana : Aug. 21

: Aug. 21 Iowa : Aug. 27

: Aug. 27 Kansas : Sept. 2

: Sept. 2 Kentucky : Aug. 17

: Aug. 17 Louisiana : Sept. 3

: Sept. 3 Maine : Sept. 4

: Sept. 4 Maryland : Sept. 4

: Sept. 4 Massachusetts : Sept. 10

: Sept. 10 Michigan : Aug. 27

: Aug. 27 Minnesota : Sep. 3

: Sep. 3 Mississippi : Aug. 27

: Aug. 27 Missouri : Aug. 28

: Aug. 28 Montana : Aug. 27

: Aug. 27 Nebraska : Aug. 27

: Aug. 27 Nevada : Aug. 13

: Aug. 13 New Hampshire : Sept. 3

: Sept. 3 New Jersey : Aug. 27

: Aug. 27 New Mexico : Aug. 17

: Aug. 17 New York : Aug. 29

: Aug. 29 North Carolina : Aug. 21

: Aug. 21 North Dakota : Aug. 20

: Aug. 20 Ohio : Aug. 17

: Aug. 17 Oklahoma : Aug. 27

: Aug. 27 Oregon : Aug. 28

: Aug. 28 Pennsylvania : Aug. 28

: Aug. 28 Rhode Island : Sep. 3

: Sep. 3 South Carolina : Aug. 21

: Aug. 21 South Dakota : Aug. 21

: Aug. 21 Tennessee : Aug. 17

: Aug. 17 Texas : Aug. 27

: Aug. 27 Utah : Aug. 14

: Aug. 14 Vermont : Sep. 3

: Sep. 3 Virginia : Aug. 28

: Aug. 28 Washington : Sept. 4

: Sept. 4 West Virginia : Aug. 25

: Aug. 25 Wisconsin : Aug. 20

: Aug. 20 Wyoming: Aug. 28

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night high school football action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.