The 2026 NFL Draft is began last night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at at Acrisure Stadium and 32 players officially go from the college level of football into the professional realm of it. As expected, former Miami (FL) Columbus quarterback Fernando Mendoza was selected as the No. 1 pick of the draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, making him just the second first selection from the Sunshine State since 1965.

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Rivals takes a look back at the entire first round and gives you where every first round pick went to high school:

2026 NFL Draft first round picks

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders – Miami (FL) Columbus

2. David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets – Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei

3. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals – Saint Louis (MO) Christian Brothers College

4. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans – Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy

5. Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants – Cleveland (OH) Glenville

6. Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs – Severn (MD) Archbishop Spalding

7. Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders – Pickerington (OH) Pickerington Central

8. Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints – Frisco (TX) Independence

9. Spencer Fano, OT, Cleveland Browns – Provo (UT) Timpview

10. Francis Mauigoa, OT, New York Giants – Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy

11. Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys – Hoschton (GA) Mill Creek

12. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Miami Dolphins – Des Moines (IA) Southeast Polk

13. Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams – Martin (TN) Westview

14. Vega Ioane, IOL, Baltimore Ravens – Graham (WA) Graham-Kapowsin

15. Rueben Bain, EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Miami (FL) Miami Central

16. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets – Idaho Falls (ID) Skyline

17. Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions – Strongsville (OH) Strongsville

18. Caleb Banks, DL, Minnesota Vikings – Southfield (MI) Southfield

19. Monroe Freeling, OT, Carolina Panthers – Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy

20. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles – Los Alamitos (CA) Los Alamitos

21. Max Iheanachor, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers – Los Angeles (CA) King Drew Medical Magnet

22. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers – Clearwater (FL) Clearwater Academy International

23. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys – Louisville (KY) Dupont Manual

24. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns – Charlotte (NC) Chambers

25. Dillon Thieneman, S, Chicago Bears – Westfield (IN) Westfield

26. Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Houston Texans – Carnesville (GA) Franklin County

27. Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins – Eastvale (CA) Roosevelt

28. Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots – Gilbert (AZ) Highland

29. Peter Woods, DL, Kansas City Chiefs – Alabaster (AL) Thompson

30. Omar Cooper, WR, New York Jets – Indianapolis (IN) Lawrence North

31. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Tennessee Titans – Highland Home (AL) Highland Home

32. Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Denison (TX) Denison

For national high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals National High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals National High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.