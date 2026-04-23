Where did every NFL Draft No. 1 pick play football in high school?

The 2026 NFL Draft is begins tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at at Acrisure Stadium and will last until Saturday. Expectations across the board point to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 pick selecting former Miami (Fla.) Columbus quarterback Fernando Mendoza as their selection.

Before that happens, where did the previous 96 No. 1 picks play their high school football before landing as the cornerstone for an NFL franchise? High School Football America collected every No. 1 pick since 1936 with where each football player went to high school for their prep career and we also added a state-by-state breakdown of how many picks came from each one. As we come up on tonight’s No. 97 all-time No. 1 pick in league history, take a look at each player, state and high school:

2025: Cam Ward, QB, West Columbia (TX) Columbia — Tennessee Titans

2024: Caleb Williams, QB, Washington (DC) Gonzaga — Chicago Bears

2023: Bryce Young, QB, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei — Carolina Panthers

2022: Travon Walker, LB, Thomaston (GA) Upson-Lee — Jacksonville Jaguars

2021: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Cartersville (GA) Cartersville — Jacksonville Jaguars

2020: Joe Burrow, QB, The Plains (Ohio) Athens — Cincinnati Bengals

2019: Kyler Murray, QB, Allen (TX) Allen — Arizona Cardinals

2018: Baker Mayfield, QB, Austin (TX) Lake Travis — Cleveland Browns

2017: Myles Garrett, DE, Arlington (TX) Martin — Cleveland Browns

2016: Jared Goff, QB, Kentfield (California) Marin Catholic — Los Angeles Rams

2015: Jameis Winston, QB, Hueytown (Ala.) Hueytown — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2014: Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Rock Hill (SC) South Pointe — Houston Texans

2013: Eric Fisher, OT, Rochester Hills (Mich.) Stoney Creek — Kansas City Chiefs

2012: Andrew Luck, QB, Stratford (TX) Stratford — Indianapolis Colts

2011: Cam Newton, QB, Atlanta (GA) Westlake — Carolina Panthers

2010: Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma City (OK) Putnam City North — St. Louis Rams

2009: Matthew Stafford, QB, Dallas (TX) Highland Park — Detroit Lions

2008: Jake Long, OT, Lapeer (Mich.) Lapeer North — Miami Dolphins

2007: JaMarcus Russell, QB, Mobile (Ala.) Williamson — Oakland Raiders

2006: Mario Williams, DE, Hoffman Forest (NC) Richlands — Houston Texans

2005: Alex Smith, QB, La Mesa (Calif.) Helix — San Francisco 49ers

2004: Eli Manning, QB, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman — San Diego Chargers

2003: Carson Palmer, QB, Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic — Cincinnati Bengals

2002: David Carr, QB, Sugar Land (TX) Clements — Houston Texans

2001: Michael Vick, QB, (VA.) Ferguson — Atlanta Falcons

2000: Courtney Brown, DE, (South Carolina) Macedonia — Cleveland Browns

1999: Tim Couch, QB, Hyden (Ky.) Leslie County — Cleveland Browns

1998: Peyton Manning, QB, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman — Indianapolis Colts

1997: Orlando Pace, OT, Sandusky (Ohio) Sandusky — St. Louis Rams

1996: Keyshawn Johnson, WR, Los Angeles (Calif.) Dorsey — New York Jets

1995: Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Westerville (Ohio) Westerville South — Cincinnati Bengals

1994: Dan Wilkinson, DT, Dayton (Ohio) Dunbar — Cincinnati Bengals

1993: Drew Bledsoe, QB, Walla Walla (Wash.) Walla Walla — New England Patriots

1992: Steve Emtman, DT, Cheney (Washington) Cheney — Indianapolis Colts

1991: Russell Maryland, DT, Chicago (IL) Whitney Young — Dallas Cowboys

1990: Jeff George, QB, Indinapolis (IN) Warren Central — Indianapolis Colts

1989: Troy Aikman, QB, Henryetta (OK) Henryetta — Dallas Cowboys

1988: Aundray Bruce, LB, Montgomery (Ala.) Carver — Atlanta Falcons

1987: Vinny Testaverde, QB, Floral Park (NY) Sewanhaka — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1986: Bo Jackson, RB, McCalla (Ala.) McAdory — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1985: Bruce Smith, DE, Norfolk (Virginia) B. T. Washington — Buffalo Bills

1984: Irving Fryar, WR, Mount Holly (NJ) Rancocas Valley Reg H — New England Patriots

1983: John Elway, QB, Granada Hills (Calif.) Granada Hills — Baltimore Colts

1982: Kenneth Sims, DT, Groesbeck (TX) Groesbeck — New England Patriots

1981: George Rogers, RB, Duluth (GA) Duluth — New Orleans Saints

1980: Billy Sims, RB, Hooks (TX) Hooks — Detroit Lions

1979: Tom Cousineau, LB, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward — Buffalo Bills

1978: Earl Campbell, RB, Tyler (TX) John Tyler — Houston Oilers

1977: Ricky Bell, RB, Sunnyvale (Calif.) Fremont — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1976: Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Eufaula (OK) Eufaula — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1975: Steve Bartkowski, QB, (California) Buchser — Atlanta Falcons

1974: Ed “Too Tall” Jones, DE, Jackson (Tenn.) Jackson Central-Merry — Dallas Cowboys

1973: John Matuszak, DE, Oak Creek (Wis.) Oak Creek — Houston Oilers

1972: Walt Patulski, DT, Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy — Buffalo Bills

1971: Jim Plunkett, QB, San Jose (Calif.) James Lick — New England Patriots

1970: Terry Bradshaw, QB, Shreveport (La.) Woodlawn — Pittsburgh Steelers

1969: O.J. Simpson, RB, San Francisco (Calif.) Galileo — Buffalo Bills

1968: Ron Yary, OT, Bellflower (Calif.) Bellflower — Minnesota Vikings

1967: Bubba Smith, DE, Beaumont (TX) Charlton-Pollard — Baltimore Colts

1966 (AFL): Jim Grabowski, RB, Chicago (IL) Taft — Miami Dolphins

1966 (NFL): Tommy Nobis, LB, San Antonio (TX) Jefferson — Atlanta Falcons

1965 (AFL): Lawrence Elkins, WR, Brownwood (TX) Brownwood — Houston Oilers

1965 (NFL): Tucker Frederickson, RB, Hollywood (Florida) South Broward — New York Giants

1964 (AFL): Jack Concannon, QB, Cambridge (Mass.) Matignon — Boston Patriots

1964 (NFL): Dave Parks, WR, Abilene (TX) Abilene — San Francisco 49ers

1963 (AFL): Buck Buchanan, DT, Birmingham (Ala.) Parker — Kansas City Chiefs

1963 (NFL): Terry Baker, QB, Jefferson (Oregon) Jefferson — Los Angeles Rams

1962 (AFL): Roman Gabriel, QB, Wilmington (NC) New Hanover — Oakland Raiders

1962 (NFL): Ernie Davis, RB, Elmira (NY) Elmira Free Academy — Washington Redskins

1961 (AFL): Ken Rice, G, Bainbridge (Ga.) Bainbridge — Buffalo Bills

1961 (NFL): Tommy Mason, RB, Lake Charles (La.) Lake Charles College Prep — Minnesota Vikings

1960: Billy Cannon, RB, Baton Rogue (La.) Istrouma — Los Angeles Rams

1959: Randy Duncan, QB, Des Moines (IA) Roosevelt — Green Bay Packers

1958: King Hill, QB, Freeport (Texas) Brazosport — Chicago Cardinals

1957: Paul Hornung, HB, Louisville (Ky.) Flaget — Green Bay Packers

1956: Gary Glick, DB, Fort Collins (CO) Poudre — Pittsburgh Steelers

1955: George Shaw, QB, Denton (Texas) Denton — Baltimore Colts

1954: Bobby Garrett, QB, South Pasadena (Calif.) South Pasadena Senior — Cleveland Browns

1953: Harry Babcock, E, Pearl River (NY) Pearl River — San Francisco 49ers

1952: Bill Wade, QB, Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy — Los Angeles Rams

1951: Kyle Rote, HB, San Antonio (TX) Thomas Jefferson — New York Giants

1950: Leon Hart, E, (Pa.) Turtle Creek — Detroit Lions

1949: Chuck Bednarik, C/LB, (Pa.) Bethlehem Liberty — Philadelphia Eagles

1948: Harry Gilmer, QB, Birmingham (Ala.) Woodlawn — Washington Redskins

1947: Bob Fenimore, HB, Woodward (OK) Woodward — Chicago Bears

1946: Frank Dancewicz, QB, Lynn (Mass.) Classical — Boston Yanks

1945: Charley Trippi, HB, Pittston (Pa.) Pittston Area — Chicago Cardinals

1944: Angelo Bertelli, QB, Springfield (Mass.) Springfield Catholic — Boston Yanks

1943: Frank Sinkwich, HB, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney — Detroit Lions

1942: Bill Dudley, HB, Bluefield (Va.) Graham — Pittsburgh Steelers

1941: Tom Harmon, HB, (IN) Mann — Chicago Bears

1940: George Cafego, HB, Oak Hill (WV) Oak Hill — Chicago Cardinals

1939: Ki Aldrich, C, Temple (TX) Temple — Chicago Cardinals

1938: Corbett Davis, FB, Lowell (IN) Lowell Senior — Cleveland Rams

1937: Sam Francis, FB, Oberlin (KS) Decatur Community — Philadelphia Eagles

1936: Jay Berwanger, HB, Dubuque (IA) Dubuque Senior — Philadelphia Eagles

State-by-state breakdown of NFL Draft No. 1 picks

Texas: 18

California: 12

Ohio: 6

Alabama: 6

Georgia: 5

Louisiana: 5

Oklahoma: 4

New York: 4

Virginia: 3

Indiana: 3

Massachusetts: 3

Pennsylvania: 3

South Carolina: 2

Michigan: 2

North Carolina: 2

Kentucky: 2

Washington: 2

Illinois: 2

Tennessee: 2

Iowa: 2

Washington, D.C.: 1

New Jersey: 1

Wisconsin: 1

Florida: 1

Oregon: 1

Colorado: 1

West Virginia: 1

Kansas: 1

For national high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals National High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals National High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.