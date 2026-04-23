Where did every NFL Draft No. 1 pick play football in high school?
The 2026 NFL Draft is begins tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at at Acrisure Stadium and will last until Saturday. Expectations across the board point to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 pick selecting former Miami (Fla.) Columbus quarterback Fernando Mendoza as their selection.
Before that happens, where did the previous 96 No. 1 picks play their high school football before landing as the cornerstone for an NFL franchise? High School Football America collected every No. 1 pick since 1936 with where each football player went to high school for their prep career and we also added a state-by-state breakdown of how many picks came from each one. As we come up on tonight’s No. 97 all-time No. 1 pick in league history, take a look at each player, state and high school:
2025: Cam Ward, QB, West Columbia (TX) Columbia — Tennessee Titans
2024: Caleb Williams, QB, Washington (DC) Gonzaga — Chicago Bears
2023: Bryce Young, QB, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei — Carolina Panthers
2022: Travon Walker, LB, Thomaston (GA) Upson-Lee — Jacksonville Jaguars
2021: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Cartersville (GA) Cartersville — Jacksonville Jaguars
2020: Joe Burrow, QB, The Plains (Ohio) Athens — Cincinnati Bengals
2019: Kyler Murray, QB, Allen (TX) Allen — Arizona Cardinals
2018: Baker Mayfield, QB, Austin (TX) Lake Travis — Cleveland Browns
2017: Myles Garrett, DE, Arlington (TX) Martin — Cleveland Browns
2016: Jared Goff, QB, Kentfield (California) Marin Catholic — Los Angeles Rams
2015: Jameis Winston, QB, Hueytown (Ala.) Hueytown — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2014: Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Rock Hill (SC) South Pointe — Houston Texans
2013: Eric Fisher, OT, Rochester Hills (Mich.) Stoney Creek — Kansas City Chiefs
2012: Andrew Luck, QB, Stratford (TX) Stratford — Indianapolis Colts
2011: Cam Newton, QB, Atlanta (GA) Westlake — Carolina Panthers
2010: Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma City (OK) Putnam City North — St. Louis Rams
2009: Matthew Stafford, QB, Dallas (TX) Highland Park — Detroit Lions
2008: Jake Long, OT, Lapeer (Mich.) Lapeer North — Miami Dolphins
2007: JaMarcus Russell, QB, Mobile (Ala.) Williamson — Oakland Raiders
2006: Mario Williams, DE, Hoffman Forest (NC) Richlands — Houston Texans
2005: Alex Smith, QB, La Mesa (Calif.) Helix — San Francisco 49ers
2004: Eli Manning, QB, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman — San Diego Chargers
2003: Carson Palmer, QB, Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic — Cincinnati Bengals
2002: David Carr, QB, Sugar Land (TX) Clements — Houston Texans
2001: Michael Vick, QB, (VA.) Ferguson — Atlanta Falcons
2000: Courtney Brown, DE, (South Carolina) Macedonia — Cleveland Browns
1999: Tim Couch, QB, Hyden (Ky.) Leslie County — Cleveland Browns
1998: Peyton Manning, QB, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman — Indianapolis Colts
1997: Orlando Pace, OT, Sandusky (Ohio) Sandusky — St. Louis Rams
1996: Keyshawn Johnson, WR, Los Angeles (Calif.) Dorsey — New York Jets
1995: Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Westerville (Ohio) Westerville South — Cincinnati Bengals
1994: Dan Wilkinson, DT, Dayton (Ohio) Dunbar — Cincinnati Bengals
1993: Drew Bledsoe, QB, Walla Walla (Wash.) Walla Walla — New England Patriots
1992: Steve Emtman, DT, Cheney (Washington) Cheney — Indianapolis Colts
1991: Russell Maryland, DT, Chicago (IL) Whitney Young — Dallas Cowboys
1990: Jeff George, QB, Indinapolis (IN) Warren Central — Indianapolis Colts
1989: Troy Aikman, QB, Henryetta (OK) Henryetta — Dallas Cowboys
1988: Aundray Bruce, LB, Montgomery (Ala.) Carver — Atlanta Falcons
1987: Vinny Testaverde, QB, Floral Park (NY) Sewanhaka — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1986: Bo Jackson, RB, McCalla (Ala.) McAdory — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1985: Bruce Smith, DE, Norfolk (Virginia) B. T. Washington — Buffalo Bills
1984: Irving Fryar, WR, Mount Holly (NJ) Rancocas Valley Reg H — New England Patriots
1983: John Elway, QB, Granada Hills (Calif.) Granada Hills — Baltimore Colts
1982: Kenneth Sims, DT, Groesbeck (TX) Groesbeck — New England Patriots
1981: George Rogers, RB, Duluth (GA) Duluth — New Orleans Saints
1980: Billy Sims, RB, Hooks (TX) Hooks — Detroit Lions
1979: Tom Cousineau, LB, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward — Buffalo Bills
1978: Earl Campbell, RB, Tyler (TX) John Tyler — Houston Oilers
1977: Ricky Bell, RB, Sunnyvale (Calif.) Fremont — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1976: Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Eufaula (OK) Eufaula — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1975: Steve Bartkowski, QB, (California) Buchser — Atlanta Falcons
1974: Ed “Too Tall” Jones, DE, Jackson (Tenn.) Jackson Central-Merry — Dallas Cowboys
1973: John Matuszak, DE, Oak Creek (Wis.) Oak Creek — Houston Oilers
1972: Walt Patulski, DT, Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy — Buffalo Bills
1971: Jim Plunkett, QB, San Jose (Calif.) James Lick — New England Patriots
1970: Terry Bradshaw, QB, Shreveport (La.) Woodlawn — Pittsburgh Steelers
1969: O.J. Simpson, RB, San Francisco (Calif.) Galileo — Buffalo Bills
1968: Ron Yary, OT, Bellflower (Calif.) Bellflower — Minnesota Vikings
1967: Bubba Smith, DE, Beaumont (TX) Charlton-Pollard — Baltimore Colts
1966 (AFL): Jim Grabowski, RB, Chicago (IL) Taft — Miami Dolphins
1966 (NFL): Tommy Nobis, LB, San Antonio (TX) Jefferson — Atlanta Falcons
1965 (AFL): Lawrence Elkins, WR, Brownwood (TX) Brownwood — Houston Oilers
1965 (NFL): Tucker Frederickson, RB, Hollywood (Florida) South Broward — New York Giants
1964 (AFL): Jack Concannon, QB, Cambridge (Mass.) Matignon — Boston Patriots
1964 (NFL): Dave Parks, WR, Abilene (TX) Abilene — San Francisco 49ers
1963 (AFL): Buck Buchanan, DT, Birmingham (Ala.) Parker — Kansas City Chiefs
1963 (NFL): Terry Baker, QB, Jefferson (Oregon) Jefferson — Los Angeles Rams
1962 (AFL): Roman Gabriel, QB, Wilmington (NC) New Hanover — Oakland Raiders
1962 (NFL): Ernie Davis, RB, Elmira (NY) Elmira Free Academy — Washington Redskins
1961 (AFL): Ken Rice, G, Bainbridge (Ga.) Bainbridge — Buffalo Bills
1961 (NFL): Tommy Mason, RB, Lake Charles (La.) Lake Charles College Prep — Minnesota Vikings
1960: Billy Cannon, RB, Baton Rogue (La.) Istrouma — Los Angeles Rams
1959: Randy Duncan, QB, Des Moines (IA) Roosevelt — Green Bay Packers
1958: King Hill, QB, Freeport (Texas) Brazosport — Chicago Cardinals
1957: Paul Hornung, HB, Louisville (Ky.) Flaget — Green Bay Packers
1956: Gary Glick, DB, Fort Collins (CO) Poudre — Pittsburgh Steelers
1955: George Shaw, QB, Denton (Texas) Denton — Baltimore Colts
1954: Bobby Garrett, QB, South Pasadena (Calif.) South Pasadena Senior — Cleveland Browns
1953: Harry Babcock, E, Pearl River (NY) Pearl River — San Francisco 49ers
1952: Bill Wade, QB, Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy — Los Angeles Rams
1951: Kyle Rote, HB, San Antonio (TX) Thomas Jefferson — New York Giants
1950: Leon Hart, E, (Pa.) Turtle Creek — Detroit Lions
1949: Chuck Bednarik, C/LB, (Pa.) Bethlehem Liberty — Philadelphia Eagles
1948: Harry Gilmer, QB, Birmingham (Ala.) Woodlawn — Washington Redskins
1947: Bob Fenimore, HB, Woodward (OK) Woodward — Chicago Bears
1946: Frank Dancewicz, QB, Lynn (Mass.) Classical — Boston Yanks
1945: Charley Trippi, HB, Pittston (Pa.) Pittston Area — Chicago Cardinals
1944: Angelo Bertelli, QB, Springfield (Mass.) Springfield Catholic — Boston Yanks
1943: Frank Sinkwich, HB, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney — Detroit Lions
1942: Bill Dudley, HB, Bluefield (Va.) Graham — Pittsburgh Steelers
1941: Tom Harmon, HB, (IN) Mann — Chicago Bears
1940: George Cafego, HB, Oak Hill (WV) Oak Hill — Chicago Cardinals
1939: Ki Aldrich, C, Temple (TX) Temple — Chicago Cardinals
1938: Corbett Davis, FB, Lowell (IN) Lowell Senior — Cleveland Rams
1937: Sam Francis, FB, Oberlin (KS) Decatur Community — Philadelphia Eagles
1936: Jay Berwanger, HB, Dubuque (IA) Dubuque Senior — Philadelphia Eagles
- 1
Jeff Brohm inks contract extension at Louisville
- 2New
Kentucky well-positioned for transfer forward
- 3
Curt Cignetti shares cost of Indiana title roster
- 4
Public pressure could take away Mitch Barnhart's golden parachute
- 5
2026 NFL draft-eligible players who stayed in college
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
State-by-state breakdown of NFL Draft No. 1 picks
Texas: 18
California: 12
Ohio: 6
Alabama: 6
Georgia: 5
Louisiana: 5
Oklahoma: 4
New York: 4
Virginia: 3
Indiana: 3
Massachusetts: 3
Pennsylvania: 3
South Carolina: 2
Michigan: 2
North Carolina: 2
Kentucky: 2
Washington: 2
Illinois: 2
Tennessee: 2
Iowa: 2
Washington, D.C.: 1
New Jersey: 1
Wisconsin: 1
Florida: 1
Oregon: 1
Colorado: 1
West Virginia: 1
Kansas: 1
How to Follow National High School Football
For national high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals National High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals National High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.