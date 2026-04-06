Where did the 2025-26 Connecticut Huskies men's basketball players go to high school?

While the path wasn’t easy, the Connecticut Huskies found a way to clinch their third NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship berth in four years. They can win their seventh national title by defeating the Michigan Wolverines on April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Huskies’ path to the title game wasn’t easy. They’ve had some close calls during the tournament, like their four-point win over Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen and their one-point victory against Duke in the Elite Eight. They also suffered a scare during their Final Four matchup when Illinois trimmed the lead to four, 57-53, with five minutes left in regulation.

Though they went through the eye of the needle, the Huskies are still alive. Head coach Dan Hurley made all the right adjustments to keep them in the tournament. His instructions have been well received by a group of talented players from the United States and abroad, some of whom were highly touted high school prospects.

High school basketball teams and hometowns of 2025-26 Connecticut Huskies players

From the Connecticut Huskies’ 15-man roster, eight were four-star prospects, while two are three-star standouts out of high school, based on the Rivals Industry Rating.

#0 Malachi Smith – St. Raymond for Boys (Bronx, New York)

#1 Solo Ball – Brewster Academy (Leesburg, Virginia)

#2 Silas Demary Jr. – Combine Academy (Raleigh, North Carolina)

#3 Jaylin Stewart – Garfield (Seattle, Washington)

#4 Dwayne Koroma – Bishop Walsh (Berlin, Germany)

#5 Tarris Reed Jr. – Chaminade College Prep and Link Academy (St. Louis, Missouri)

#7 Jacob Furphy – NBA Global Academy (Smithton, Tasmania)

#9 Alec Millender – Saint Rita of Cascia (Glenwood, Illinois)

#10 Rrezon Elezaj – Besiktas JK (Peja, Kosovo)

#11 Alex Karaban – Algonquin Regional High School, New Hampton School, and IMG Academy (Southborough, Massachusetts)

#12 Eric Reibe – Orange Academy and The Bullis School (Hanover, Germany)

#13 Jacob Ross – Long Island Lutheran and Southern California Academy (Bristow, Virginia)

#23 Jayden Ross – Long Island Lutheran (Bristow, Virginia)

#24 Braylon Mullins – Greenfield-Central (Greenfield, Indiana)

#77 Uros Paunovic – KK Zlatibor (Belgrade, Serbia)