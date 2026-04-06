Where did the 2025-26 Michigan Wolverines men's basketball players go to high school?

The 2025-26 Michigan Wolverines are one victory away from winning their second NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. They face the Connecticut Huskies, who defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini in the semifinals. Michigan and Connecticut will battle for the championship on April 6 at 8:50 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Wolverines faced little opposition as they set a program record 36 wins before the championship game. They set a regular-season record with 29 wins, 19 of which came against Big Ten Conference opponents. In contrast, their three losses totaled 16 points.

Michigan enters the championship game with a 19-game winning streak. They not only win, but they also dominate their bracket. The Wolverines have scored at least 90 points in each of their five postseason games, with an average winning margin of 21.6.

A lot of credit goes to Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May, who led the program to real contender status in his second season in Ann Arbor. However, his goal cannot be realized without a great bunch of former high school basketball and international standouts.

High school basketball teams and hometowns of current Michigan Wolverines players

#0 Ricky Liburd – Sagemont Prep (Hollywood, Florida)

#1 Trey McKinney – Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Flint, Michigan)

#2 L.J. Cason – Victory Christian Academy (Lakewood, Florida)

#3 Elliot Cadeau – Link Academy (West Orange, New Jersey)

#4 Nimari Burnett – Prolific Prep (Chicago, Illinois)

#5 Oscar Goodman – NBA Global Academy (Opunake, New Zealand)

#7 Howard Eisley Jr. – Archbishop Stepinac (New York, New York)

#10 Winters Grady – Prolific Prep (Tualatin, Oregon)

#11 Roddy Gayle Jr. – Lewiston-Porter (Niagara Falls, New York)

#12 Charlie May – Saint Andrew’s School (Boca Raton, Florida)

#13 Harrison Hochberg – Cushing Academy (New York, New York)

#15 Aday Mara – IES El Picarral (Zaragoza, Spain)

#21 Morez Johnson Jr. – Thornton Township (Riverdale, Illinois)

#23 Yaxel Lendeborg – Pennsauken (Pennsauken, New Jersey)

#32 Malick Kordel – Bertha-von-Suttner-Gymnasium (Oberhausen, Germany)

#42 Will Tschetter – Stewartville (Stewartville, Minnesota)