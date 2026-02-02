Where did the Seattle Seahawks' offensive players attend high school?

The Seattle Seahawks will play in Super Bowl 60 after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. This victory improved their overall record to 16-3, and they are entering the big game with a nine-game winning streak.

Standing in Seattle’s way of a second Vince Lombardi trophy are the New England Patriots, a team that hasn’t lost a road game all season. However, the Seahawks will lean heavily on their offense, which has scored 72 points in two playoff games.

With these players on the cusp of claiming the NFL’s ultimate team prize, it’s best to look at where the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive players spent their high school football days.

List of Seattle Seahawks offensive players and their high school alma maters

California leads the list with five Seahawks offensive players, followed by Texas with four.

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold – San Clemente (California)

Drew Lock – Lee’s Summit (Missouri)

Jalen Milroe – Obra D. Thompkins (Texas)

Running Backs and Fullbacks

George Holani – St. John Bosco (California)

Robbie Ouzts – Rock Hill (South Carolina)

Brady Russell – Fossil Ridge (Colorado)

Kenneth Walker III – Arlington (Tennessee)

Zach Charbonnet (on IR) – Oaks Christian (California)

Kenny McIntosh (on IR) – University School (Florida)

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Jake Bobo – Belmont (Massachusetts)

Cooper Kupp – A.C. Davis (Washington)

Rashid Shaheed – Mt. Carmel (California)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Rockwall (Texas)

Dareke Young – Middle Creek (North Carolina)

Elijah Arroyo – Independence (Texas)

AJ Barner – Aurora (Ohio)

Nick Kallerup – Wayzata (Minnesota)

Eric Saubert – Hoffman Estates (Illinois)

Tory Horton (on IR) – Washington Union (California)

Cody White (on IR) – Walled Lake Western (Michigan)

Offensive Linemen

Anthony Bradford – Muskegon (Michigan)

Charles Cross – Laurel (Mississippi)

Christian Haynes – Bowie (Maryland)

Josh Jones – George Bush (Texas)

Amari Kight – Thompson (Alabama)

Abraham Lucas – Archbishop Murphy (Washington)

Olu Oluwatimi – DeMatha Catholic (Maryland)

Mason Richman – Blue Valley (Kansas)

Jalen Sundell – Maryville (Missouri)

Grey Zabel – T.F. Riggs (South Dakota)

Bryce Cabeldue (on IR) – Clovis (New Mexico)