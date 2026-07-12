High School Boys Basketball
Which high school basketball stars will be at the Nike Peach Jam tournament?
Following this weekend’s Nike EYBL circuit event in Las Vegas, the bracket for next week’s Nike Peach Jam tournament is all but set in stone. With play-ins taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, eighteen teams are already confirmed for the event in Augusta, South Carolina, this week.
This year’s version of the Nike Peach Jam tournament will hold significant weight as the 30th annual iteration of the tournament. Last year’s Peach Jam was won by Bradley Beal Elite, with former Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) five-star JJ Andrew taking home MVP honors.
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Following this weekend’s schedule of games in Las Vegas, Pool A was topped by team Herro, led by Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.) three-star Kager Knueppel. Across the event in Vegas this weekend, Knueppel averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds, after averaging 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in his junior year.
Elsewhere, in Pool B, the Florida Rebels topped Pool B, led by Clearwater Calvary Christian (Fla.) five-star Cayden Daughtry, who led the Session in scoring, averaging 32.7 points. Across the four EYBL circuit events this year, Daughtry also finished the year as the most clinical scorer, averaging 25.6 points.
Leading the Warriors to a Class AAA title last season, Daughtry is one of the most recruited prospects in the nation with offers from the likes of Iowa, Michigan, LSU, Kentucky, and Miami. The five-star point guard averaged 26.5 points for Calvary Christian, shooting 36.8 percent from three.
After the event’s conclusion, Chandler Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star DeMarcus Henry, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.) five-star NaVorro Bowman Jr, and Orlando Southeastern Prep (Fla.) five-star and FIBA U17 standout Beckham Black all featured as some of the event’s leading prospects on the NIKE EYBL circuit.
With play-ins still taking place and the final teams being prepared for the bracket, Rivals breaks down which high school basketball stars you can expect to see at the Peach Jam next week, with more to be confirmed ahead of the event.
Which High School Basketball Stars Will Be At The Peach Jam?
Team Herro
27′ Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.) Kager Kneuppel
27′ Milwaukee Juneau (Wis.) Dooney Johnson
27′ Slinger (Wis.) Jack Kohnen
AB Elite
27′ Southeastern Prep (Fla.) Beckham Black
27′ Seven Lakes (Texas) Isaiah Santos
27′ Southeastern Prep (Fla.) Marri Wesley
JL3
27′ Calvary Baptiste (La.) TJ Jamison
UPlay Canada
27′ Montverde Academy (Fla.) Javion Tyndale
27′ Tri-City Prep (On.) Stefan Ilic
PSA Cardinals
28′ Coatesville (Pa.) Colton Hiller
27′ Spire Academy (Ohio) Micah Gordon
27′ Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) Moussa Kamissoko
NY Rens
27′ Overtime Elite (Ga.) Caleb Ourigou
PG Elite
27′ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Mustafa Mohamed
Team Why Not
27′ Notre Dame (Calif.) NaVorro Bowman Jr.
27′ Coronado (Nev.) Munir Greig
MeanStreets
27′ Monarch Academy (Ill.) Quinton Kitt
27′ Monarch Academy (Ill.) Jaxson Davis
Florida Rebels
27′ Calvary Christian (Fla.) Cayden Daughtry
27′ Montverde Academy (Fla.) Oneal Delancy
28′ St. Petersburg (Fla.) Nijaun Harris
CP3
28′ Eagles Landing (Ga.) AJ Williams
27′ Forsyth Country (N.C.) Jayon Connor
27′ Combine Academy (N.C.) King Kendrick
MOKAN Elite
27′ Webster Grove (Mo.) Scottie Adkinson
27′ Southmoore (Ok.) Tyson Pogi
Team Melo
27′ Sidwell Friends (DC) Ian Condon
Jet Academy
28′ Columbus (Fla.) Tai Bell
Team Durant
27′ Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) Jamaal McKnight
27′ St. John’s College (Md.) Jymin Veney
NIGHTRYDAS
27′ DME Academy (Fla.) Ryan Hampton
27′ Prolific Prep (Calif.) Lewis Uvwo
Arizona Unity
28′ Mesa (Ariz.) Jakyi Miles
27′ Prolific Prep (Calif.) Malachi Jordan
Brad Beal Elite
27′ La Lumiere (Ill.) Devin Cleveland
27′ Brentwood (Tenn.) Davis Cochran