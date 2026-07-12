Which high school basketball stars will be at the Nike Peach Jam tournament?

Following this weekend’s Nike EYBL circuit event in Las Vegas, the bracket for next week’s Nike Peach Jam tournament is all but set in stone. With play-ins taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, eighteen teams are already confirmed for the event in Augusta, South Carolina, this week.

This year’s version of the Nike Peach Jam tournament will hold significant weight as the 30th annual iteration of the tournament. Last year’s Peach Jam was won by Bradley Beal Elite, with former Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) five-star JJ Andrew taking home MVP honors.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Following this weekend’s schedule of games in Las Vegas, Pool A was topped by team Herro, led by Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.) three-star Kager Knueppel. Across the event in Vegas this weekend, Knueppel averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds, after averaging 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in his junior year.

Elsewhere, in Pool B, the Florida Rebels topped Pool B, led by Clearwater Calvary Christian (Fla.) five-star Cayden Daughtry, who led the Session in scoring, averaging 32.7 points. Across the four EYBL circuit events this year, Daughtry also finished the year as the most clinical scorer, averaging 25.6 points.

Leading the Warriors to a Class AAA title last season, Daughtry is one of the most recruited prospects in the nation with offers from the likes of Iowa, Michigan, LSU, Kentucky, and Miami. The five-star point guard averaged 26.5 points for Calvary Christian, shooting 36.8 percent from three.

After the event’s conclusion, Chandler Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star DeMarcus Henry, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.) five-star NaVorro Bowman Jr, and Orlando Southeastern Prep (Fla.) five-star and FIBA U17 standout Beckham Black all featured as some of the event’s leading prospects on the NIKE EYBL circuit.

With play-ins still taking place and the final teams being prepared for the bracket, Rivals breaks down which high school basketball stars you can expect to see at the Peach Jam next week, with more to be confirmed ahead of the event.

Which High School Basketball Stars Will Be At The Peach Jam?

Team Herro

27′ Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.) Kager Kneuppel

27′ Milwaukee Juneau (Wis.) Dooney Johnson

27′ Slinger (Wis.) Jack Kohnen

AB Elite

27′ Southeastern Prep (Fla.) Beckham Black

27′ Seven Lakes (Texas) Isaiah Santos

27′ Southeastern Prep (Fla.) Marri Wesley

JL3

27′ Calvary Baptiste (La.) TJ Jamison

UPlay Canada

27′ Montverde Academy (Fla.) Javion Tyndale

27′ Tri-City Prep (On.) Stefan Ilic

PSA Cardinals

28′ Coatesville (Pa.) Colton Hiller

27′ Spire Academy (Ohio) Micah Gordon

27′ Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) Moussa Kamissoko

NY Rens

27′ Overtime Elite (Ga.) Caleb Ourigou

PG Elite

27′ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Mustafa Mohamed

Team Why Not

27′ Notre Dame (Calif.) NaVorro Bowman Jr.

27′ Coronado (Nev.) Munir Greig

MeanStreets

27′ Monarch Academy (Ill.) Quinton Kitt

27′ Monarch Academy (Ill.) Jaxson Davis

Florida Rebels

27′ Calvary Christian (Fla.) Cayden Daughtry

27′ Montverde Academy (Fla.) Oneal Delancy

28′ St. Petersburg (Fla.) Nijaun Harris

CP3

28′ Eagles Landing (Ga.) AJ Williams

27′ Forsyth Country (N.C.) Jayon Connor

27′ Combine Academy (N.C.) King Kendrick

MOKAN Elite

27′ Webster Grove (Mo.) Scottie Adkinson

27′ Southmoore (Ok.) Tyson Pogi

Team Melo

27′ Sidwell Friends (DC) Ian Condon

Jet Academy

28′ Columbus (Fla.) Tai Bell

Team Durant

27′ Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) Jamaal McKnight

27′ St. John’s College (Md.) Jymin Veney

NIGHTRYDAS

27′ DME Academy (Fla.) Ryan Hampton

27′ Prolific Prep (Calif.) Lewis Uvwo

Arizona Unity

28′ Mesa (Ariz.) Jakyi Miles

27′ Prolific Prep (Calif.) Malachi Jordan

Brad Beal Elite

27′ La Lumiere (Ill.) Devin Cleveland

27′ Brentwood (Tenn.) Davis Cochran