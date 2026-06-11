Which teams could participate in a potential Overtime-led high school football playoff?

This upcoming 2026 high school football season could be the craziest one yet and could potentially feature the first-ever of its kind: A High School Football Playoff to decide a national champion.

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Sources told Rivals last month after Overtime tested the proverbial waters with a standalone championship game last December, the same group is now currently working on launching a elite four-team national high school football playoff for the 2026 season. That picture might’ve begun to become a little bit clearer with the recent release of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman 2026 schedule.

In that very graphic posted by the Gaels on social media is a ‘TBD’ date at the end of the season and it lists the Overtime Nationals. That would make sense as Bishop Gorman was all along rumored to being one of the potential participants if the field expanded to four teams.

It very much sounds like that is the direction Overtime is headed in and they’re not the only ones eyeing a chance to play up against the best in a 4-team postseason format.

Last year Overtime held its first-ever national championship high school football matchup at Under Armour Stadium when Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy defeated Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, 37-20, in a game that was broadcast nationally by ESPN. The Panthers could run the gauntlet this year or have a de facto win-and-in matchup versus rival IMG Academy on Nov. 13 in Baltimore.

Nonetheless, there’s plenty of belief that you could very well see the defending Overtime Nationals champs get a chance to defend their crown. Who would the other two teams potentially be, though?

Rivals had previously spoken to Springfield (Va.) The St. James Academy head coach Darryl Overton on the podcast ‘Villamarzo’s Voice‘ and the Strivers’ lead man hinted at the possibility of a high school football playoff in the future. With the kind of talent the Strivers will have and schedule of nationally ranked high school football teams, this could be another one that sees their way in, possibly.

“I’m going to tell you, we’re going to see it this year,” Overton said when asked if he would like to see a high school football playoff series on Villamarzo’s Voice. “I think you saw the onsets of it last year with Overtime.”

Lastly for the fourth spot, it could be coming from the Grand Canyon State itself. The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) executive board’s agenda last month featured an item titled ‘OVERTIME NATIONALS’, with the following wording:

Overtime requests the opportunity to select a top football program from the state of Arizona of their choosing to compete in the 2026 Overtime Nationals series and for that team to be able to compete

after their state playoffs.

The AIA is slated to meet again at some point during the summer to revisit this from the May agenda and belief is the association would be more in favor than not of allowing a member team to participate in the Overtime Nationals playoff. It would be the second state association, Utah’s UHSAA being the other, to allow a public school team to compete in.

A team that quickly comes to mind that could possibly repeat as AIA Open Division state champions are the Chandler (Ariz.) Basha Bears. With a lot of talent returning from last year’s team and almost hands down the favorites to repeat, if the AIA allows a member team to go, the Bears could very well end up being that program to represent the state of Arizona.

Basha. Bishop Gorman. St. Frances Academy. The St. James Academy. All have a possible chance to be grouped together for a national high school football playoff. Other teams that come to mind that might have the ability and are not held down by the rules of a state association are that of Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun Sports Academy, another Utah power like Draper (UT) Corner Canyon or American Fork (UT) Lone Peak and of course IMG Academy.

Will other state associations around the country visit the topic of allowing a team from under their umbrella to take part in such a national high school football postseason tourney? Only time will tell, but if Bishop Gorman’s schedule release on Thursday tells us anything, Overtime Nationals for football is returning for Year 2. Its just a matter of what will it officially be when all of the dust and smoke settles.

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