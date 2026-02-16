Every week we have been releasing our national high school boys basketball Top 25 via the Massey Ratings, which highlights the best programs in the country. Many of the nation’s top squads are private institutions, but it begs the question who would be the best on the public school end?

Rivals dived into the Massey Ratings on Monday morning to pluck out who are the Top 25 public high school boys basketball teams in the country and we put them in list order. Leading the way is Indiana’s top team, Fishers, which is off to a 22-0 start this season. Besides the Tigers, which other public schools are right there with Fishers in this Top 25 rankings?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory as of Feb. 16.

1. Fishers Tigers (IN) (22-0)

2. Sunnyslope Vikings (AZ) (23-2)

3. Redondo Union Sea Hawks (Calif.) (24-3)

4. Seven Lakes Spartans (TX) (33-0)

5. Timpview Thunderbirds (UT) (21-2)

6. Cedar Falls Tigers (IA) (19-0)

7. Wayzata Trojans (Minn.) (20-3)

8. Booker T. Washington Hornets (OK) (19-1)

9. Millennium Tigers (AZ) (21-3)

10. Rainier Beach Vikings (WA) (23-1)

11. William J. Brennan Bears (TX) (24-3)

12. Richland Bombers (WA) (19-0)

13. Heritage Coyotes (TX) (25-2)

14. Little Elm Lobos (TX) (30-2)

15. Rockhurst Hawklets (MO) (21-1)

16. Lakota West Firebirds (OH) (21-1)

17. Shawnee Mission South Rocky The Raider (KS) (17-0)

18. Wheeler Wildcats (Ga.) (21-5)

19. North Crowley Panthers (TX) (28-3)

20. Millwood Falcons (OK) (19-2)

21. Plainfield Quakers (IN) (19-2)

22. Lawrence North Wildcats (IN) (17-3)

23. Bearden Bulldogs (TN) (31-1)

24. Centennial Huskies (Calif.) (24-5)

25. Olympus Titans (UT) (21-2)

How to Follow National High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the boys basketball excitement across the country.