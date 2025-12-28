Who finished as the No. 1 high school football team in all 50 states?

The high school football season has been over officially for a week now, but doesn’t stop us from looking back on the 2025 campaign.

We’ve released our final top 25 rankings for every state and on a national level, but if you missed it somehow, which teams were the best around the country? We provide you the list of every single state in the country and which team finished as the No. 1, according to the Massey Ratings.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Alabama: Thompson Warriors

Alaska: Soldotna Stars

Arizona: Basha Bears

Arkansas: Bryant Hornets

California: St. John Bosco Braves

Colorado: Cherry Creek Bruins

Connecticut: Avon Old Farms Beavers

Delaware: Middletown Cavaliers

Florida: IMG Academy Ascenders

Georgia: Buford Wolves

Hawaii: Kahuku Red Raiders

Idaho: Rigby Trojans

Illinois: Mount Carmel Caravan

Indiana: Brownsburg Bulldogs

Iowa: Dowling Catholic Maroons

Kansas: Andale Indians

Kentucky: Trinity Shamrocks

Louisiana: Edna Karr Cougars

Maine: Thornton Academy Golden Trojans

Maryland: St. Frances Academy Panthers

Massachusetts: Tabor Academy Seawolves

Michigan: Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks

Minnesota: Maple Grove Crimson

Mississippi: Tupelo Golden Wave

Missouri: Platte County Pirates

Montana: Billings Central Catholic Rams

Nebraska: Millard South Patriots

Nevada: Bishop Gorman Gaels

New Hampshire: Phillips Exeter Academy Lions

New Jersey: Don Bosco Prep Ironmen

New Mexico: Cleveland Storm

New York: Iona Preparatory School Gaels

North Carolina: William Amos Hough Huskies

North Dakota: New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets

Ohio: Avon Eagles

Oklahoma: Bixby Spartans

Oregon: West Linn Lions

Pennsylvania: La Salle College Explorers

Rhode Island: Bishop Hendricken Hawks

South Carolina: Northwestern Trojans

South Dakota: Brandon Valley Lynx

Tennessee: Baylor School Red Raiders

Texas: DeSoto Eagles

Utah: Corner Canyon Chargers

Vermont: Middlebury Union Tigers

Virginia: The St. James Academy Strivers

Washington: Archbishop Murphy Wildcats

West Virginia: Morgantown Mohigans

Wisconsin: Arrowhead Warhawks

Wyoming: Star Valley Braves

