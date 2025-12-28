Who finished as the No. 1 high school football team in all 50 states?
The high school football season has been over officially for a week now, but doesn’t stop us from looking back on the 2025 campaign.
We’ve released our final top 25 rankings for every state and on a national level, but if you missed it somehow, which teams were the best around the country? We provide you the list of every single state in the country and which team finished as the No. 1, according to the Massey Ratings.
The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.
Alabama: Thompson Warriors
Alaska: Soldotna Stars
Arizona: Basha Bears
Arkansas: Bryant Hornets
California: St. John Bosco Braves
Colorado: Cherry Creek Bruins
Connecticut: Avon Old Farms Beavers
Delaware: Middletown Cavaliers
Florida: IMG Academy Ascenders
Georgia: Buford Wolves
Hawaii: Kahuku Red Raiders
Idaho: Rigby Trojans
Illinois: Mount Carmel Caravan
Indiana: Brownsburg Bulldogs
Iowa: Dowling Catholic Maroons
Kansas: Andale Indians
Kentucky: Trinity Shamrocks
Louisiana: Edna Karr Cougars
Maine: Thornton Academy Golden Trojans
Maryland: St. Frances Academy Panthers
Massachusetts: Tabor Academy Seawolves
Michigan: Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks
Minnesota: Maple Grove Crimson
Mississippi: Tupelo Golden Wave
Missouri: Platte County Pirates
Montana: Billings Central Catholic Rams
Nebraska: Millard South Patriots
Nevada: Bishop Gorman Gaels
New Hampshire: Phillips Exeter Academy Lions
New Jersey: Don Bosco Prep Ironmen
New Mexico: Cleveland Storm
New York: Iona Preparatory School Gaels
North Carolina: William Amos Hough Huskies
North Dakota: New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets
Ohio: Avon Eagles
Oklahoma: Bixby Spartans
Oregon: West Linn Lions
Pennsylvania: La Salle College Explorers
Rhode Island: Bishop Hendricken Hawks
South Carolina: Northwestern Trojans
South Dakota: Brandon Valley Lynx
Tennessee: Baylor School Red Raiders
Texas: DeSoto Eagles
Utah: Corner Canyon Chargers
Vermont: Middlebury Union Tigers
Virginia: The St. James Academy Strivers
Washington: Archbishop Murphy Wildcats
West Virginia: Morgantown Mohigans
Wisconsin: Arrowhead Warhawks
Wyoming: Star Valley Braves
