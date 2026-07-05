High School Football
Who is the No. 1 high school football team in all 50 states heading into the 2026 season?
The 2026 high school football season is right around the corner and teams from all 50 states are gearing up for their respective campaigns. Looking at the landscape of high school football around the country, many of the usual suspects are right at the top of the rankings within their state borders.
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Now the campaign is less than a month away and several of the top teams in each state are also nationally ranked as well. Which teams are ranked No. 1 in all 50 states heading into the 2026 high school football season? We list all the states by alphabetical order and give you the top teams from Alabama to Wyoming.
The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.
No. 1 high school football teams from all 50 states heading into 2026
Alabama: Thompson Warriors
Alaska: Soldotna Stars
Arizona: Liberty Lions
Arkansas: Bryant Hornets
California: Mater Dei Monarchs
Colorado: Cherry Creek Bruins
Connecticut: Choate Rosemary Hall Wild Boars
Delaware: Salesianum Sallies
Florida: IMG Academy Ascenders
Georgia: Buford Wolves
Hawaii: Kahuku Red Raiders
Idaho: Rigby Trojans
Illinois: Mount Carmel Caravan
Indiana: Brownsburg Bulldogs
Iowa: Dowling Catholic Maroons
Kansas: Andale Indians
Kentucky: Trinity Shamrocks
Louisiana: Edna Karr Cougars
Maine: Thornton Academy Golden Trojans
Maryland: St. Frances Academy Panthers
Massachusetts: Catholic Memorial Knights
Michigan: Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks
Minnesota: Maple Grove Crimson
Mississippi: Tupelo Golden Wave
Missouri: Blue Springs South Jaguars
Montana: Billings Central Catholic Rams
Nebraska: Millard South Patriots
Nevada: Bishop Gorman Gaels
New Hampshire: Phillips Exeter Academy Lions
New Jersey: Don Bosco Prep Ironmen
New Mexico: Cleveland Storm
New York: Iona Preparatory School Gaels
North Carolina: William Amos Hough Huskies
North Dakota: Kindred Vikings
Ohio: Avon Eagles
Oklahoma: Bixby Spartans
Oregon: West Linn Lions
Pennsylvania: La Salle College Explorers
Rhode Island: Bishop Hendricken Hawks
South Carolina: Northwestern Trojans
South Dakota: Brandon Valley Lynx
Tennessee: Baylor School Red Raiders
Texas: DeSoto Eagles
Utah: Corner Canyon Chargers
Vermont: St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers
Virginia: The St. James Academy Strivers
Washington: Sumner Spartans
West Virginia: Martinsburg Bulldogs
Wisconsin: Arrowhead Warhawks
Wyoming: Star Valley Braves
How to Follow National High School Football
For national high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals National High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals National High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.