Who is the No. 1 high school football team in all 50 states heading into the 2026 season?

The 2026 high school football season is right around the corner and teams from all 50 states are gearing up for their respective campaigns. Looking at the landscape of high school football around the country, many of the usual suspects are right at the top of the rankings within their state borders.

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Now the campaign is less than a month away and several of the top teams in each state are also nationally ranked as well. Which teams are ranked No. 1 in all 50 states heading into the 2026 high school football season? We list all the states by alphabetical order and give you the top teams from Alabama to Wyoming.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Alabama: Thompson Warriors

Alaska: Soldotna Stars

Arizona: Liberty Lions

Arkansas: Bryant Hornets

California: Mater Dei Monarchs

Colorado: Cherry Creek Bruins

Connecticut: Choate Rosemary Hall Wild Boars

Delaware: Salesianum Sallies

Florida: IMG Academy Ascenders

Georgia: Buford Wolves

Hawaii: Kahuku Red Raiders

Idaho: Rigby Trojans

Illinois: Mount Carmel Caravan

Indiana: Brownsburg Bulldogs

Iowa: Dowling Catholic Maroons

Kansas: Andale Indians

Kentucky: Trinity Shamrocks

Louisiana: Edna Karr Cougars

Maine: Thornton Academy Golden Trojans

Maryland: St. Frances Academy Panthers

Massachusetts: Catholic Memorial Knights

Michigan: Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks

Minnesota: Maple Grove Crimson

Mississippi: Tupelo Golden Wave

Missouri: Blue Springs South Jaguars

Montana: Billings Central Catholic Rams

Nebraska: Millard South Patriots

Nevada: Bishop Gorman Gaels

New Hampshire: Phillips Exeter Academy Lions

New Jersey: Don Bosco Prep Ironmen

New Mexico: Cleveland Storm

New York: Iona Preparatory School Gaels

North Carolina: William Amos Hough Huskies

North Dakota: Kindred Vikings

Ohio: Avon Eagles

Oklahoma: Bixby Spartans

Oregon: West Linn Lions

Pennsylvania: La Salle College Explorers

Rhode Island: Bishop Hendricken Hawks

South Carolina: Northwestern Trojans

South Dakota: Brandon Valley Lynx

Tennessee: Baylor School Red Raiders

Texas: DeSoto Eagles

Utah: Corner Canyon Chargers

Vermont: St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers

Virginia: The St. James Academy Strivers

Washington: Sumner Spartans

West Virginia: Martinsburg Bulldogs

Wisconsin: Arrowhead Warhawks

Wyoming: Star Valley Braves

For national high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals National High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals National High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.