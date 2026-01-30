Who will win the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award?
The National Football League established the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award in 2010. The distinction, named after the league’s winningest head coach, annually honors the high school football coach who best exemplifies character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success.
Since 2022, the NFL has selected one winner nominated by an AFC team and another nominated by an NFC team. This season, the victors will be revealed a week before the Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl 60. The winners will be invited to these events and attend various engagements throughout the week.
Likewise, they will get a $10,000 cash prize and $15,000 for their high school football programs. The other 30 nominees get $1,000 each. These monetary incentives are courtesy of the award’s presenting partner, Jersey Mike’s, and the NFL Foundation.
The selection committee for this year’s Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award includes former NFL head coach Tony Dungy, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, and Dave Shula, the late Don Shula’s son, among others.
Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Nominees
Arizona Cardinals – Travis Dixon, Hamilton High School
Atlanta Falcons – Cap Burnett, North Clayton High School
Baltimore Ravens – Nick Burkhardt, Sparrows Point High School
Buffalo Bills – Chuck Nagel, Newfane High School
Carolina Panthers – Drew Marlowe, South Florence High School
Chicago Bears – Jeff Boyer, Byron High School
Cincinnati Bengals – Evan Dreyer, Anderson High School
Cleveland Browns – Justin Todd, Wadsworth High School
Dallas Cowboys – Lee Wiginton, Allen High School
Denver Broncos – Jeremiah Behrendsen, Dakota Ridge High School
Detroit Lions – Troy Schelke, Harbor Beach High School
Green Bay Packers – Jim Norris, Grafton High School
Houston Texans – Brian Randle, Randle High School
Indianapolis Colts – Kyle Ralph, New Palestine High School
Jacksonville Jaguars – Steve Price, Ponte Vedra High School
Kansas City Chiefs – Rod Stallbaumer, Basehor-Linwood High School
Las Vegas Raiders – Rob Hummel, Spanish Springs High School
Los Angeles Chargers – Dylen Smith, Palisades Charter High School
Los Angeles Rams – Rick Clausen, Westlake High School
Miami Dolphins – Robert Ortega, McArthur High School
Minnesota Vikings – John Stewart, Spring Lake Park High School
New England Patriots – Derek Almeida, Fairhaven High School
New Orleans Saints – Brice Brown, Edna Karr High School
New York Giants – Dave Ettinger, Garden City High School
New York Jets – Vincenzo Donato, William C. Bryant High School
Philadelphia Eagles – Tim Quinn, Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School
Pittsburgh Steelers – Wayne Wade, Clairton High School
San Francisco 49ers – Kevin Collins, Abraham Lincoln High School
Seattle Seahawks – Monte Kohler, O’Dea High School
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – TaVaris Johnson, Lake Wales High School
Tennessee Titans – Charles Rathbone, Page High School
Washington Commanders – Kyle “KC” Landefeld, Clarksburg High School