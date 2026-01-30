Who will win the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award?

The National Football League established the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award in 2010. The distinction, named after the league’s winningest head coach, annually honors the high school football coach who best exemplifies character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success.

Since 2022, the NFL has selected one winner nominated by an AFC team and another nominated by an NFC team. This season, the victors will be revealed a week before the Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl 60. The winners will be invited to these events and attend various engagements throughout the week.

Likewise, they will get a $10,000 cash prize and $15,000 for their high school football programs. The other 30 nominees get $1,000 each. These monetary incentives are courtesy of the award’s presenting partner, Jersey Mike’s, and the NFL Foundation.

The selection committee for this year’s Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award includes former NFL head coach Tony Dungy, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, and Dave Shula, the late Don Shula’s son, among others.

Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Nominees

Arizona Cardinals – Travis Dixon, Hamilton High School

Atlanta Falcons – Cap Burnett, North Clayton High School

Baltimore Ravens – Nick Burkhardt, Sparrows Point High School

Buffalo Bills – Chuck Nagel, Newfane High School

Carolina Panthers – Drew Marlowe, South Florence High School

Chicago Bears – Jeff Boyer, Byron High School

Cincinnati Bengals – Evan Dreyer, Anderson High School

Cleveland Browns – Justin Todd, Wadsworth High School

Dallas Cowboys – Lee Wiginton, Allen High School

Denver Broncos – Jeremiah Behrendsen, Dakota Ridge High School

Detroit Lions – Troy Schelke, Harbor Beach High School

Green Bay Packers – Jim Norris, Grafton High School

Houston Texans – Brian Randle, Randle High School

Indianapolis Colts – Kyle Ralph, New Palestine High School

Jacksonville Jaguars – Steve Price, Ponte Vedra High School

Kansas City Chiefs – Rod Stallbaumer, Basehor-Linwood High School

Las Vegas Raiders – Rob Hummel, Spanish Springs High School

Los Angeles Chargers – Dylen Smith, Palisades Charter High School

Los Angeles Rams – Rick Clausen, Westlake High School

Miami Dolphins – Robert Ortega, McArthur High School

Minnesota Vikings – John Stewart, Spring Lake Park High School

New England Patriots – Derek Almeida, Fairhaven High School

New Orleans Saints – Brice Brown, Edna Karr High School

New York Giants – Dave Ettinger, Garden City High School

New York Jets – Vincenzo Donato, William C. Bryant High School

Philadelphia Eagles – Tim Quinn, Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School

Pittsburgh Steelers – Wayne Wade, Clairton High School

San Francisco 49ers – Kevin Collins, Abraham Lincoln High School

Seattle Seahawks – Monte Kohler, O’Dea High School

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – TaVaris Johnson, Lake Wales High School

Tennessee Titans – Charles Rathbone, Page High School

Washington Commanders – Kyle “KC” Landefeld, Clarksburg High School