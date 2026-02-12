Why five-star point guard Kate Harpring chose UNC

Marist point guard Kate Harpring has stepped out of her father’s shadow. She is making a name for herself as the No. 2 prospect from the Class of 2026. Harpring is just reaping accolades and milestones during her senior year, including reaching 3,000 career points.

As her high school journey nears its conclusion, she will join the University of North Carolina Tar Heels to continue her basketball career. Harpring recently shared her thoughts on choosing Chapel Hill over the other schools vying for her commitment.

“It’s definitely a long recruitment process. But I think I came down to the overall family feeling of UNC. I’m excited to play under Coach (Courtney) Banghart, as well as the players, being able to meet them. I really felt like we’re going to be good as we continue to grow together when I get there, and they are going to be my best friends, which is really important for me,” Kate Harpring said in a recent interview with SCORE Atlanta.

Harpring’s Rivals Industry Ranking of 99.43 places her just behind the top-ranked senior player, Saniyah Hall. However, Harpring remains unfazed as her game continues to garner recognition. In addition to being named in the Nike Hoops Summit roster, she also became the only girls’ basketball player from Georgia to be selected for the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game.

“I’m really excited for it. One of the main goals that I’ve wanted for my senior year is to be a McDonald’s All-American. So, that’s super cool that I got it. I’m just super excited for the game,” Harpring said about this selection.

But before she participates in that game, Kate Harpring and the War Eagles will be gearing up for the playoffs. With a 22-2 record and one regular season left to play, they are hoping to have a better finish than their state semifinal exit last year.