Will Compton reacts to his younger brother becoming a Missouri high school football coach

Former NFL linebacker Will Compton revealed that his younger brother, Wyatt, will become the head football coach of their alma mater, North County High School in Missouri.

Upon learning of the news, the ‘Bussin’ With the Boys’ co-host reacted, “North County has not won a state title, have we?” When his brother agreed, Compton challenged him to win the first state championship for their school, which is no easy task. However, it would be a tremendous accomplishment for a team that had its fair share of quarterfinal and semifinal finishes.

Last season, the school where Will Compton started playing organized football finished with a 6-6 record. While they started the season 1-5, they bounced back to win five of their last six games. North County has had some great seasons lately, starting with its 12-2 finish under Brian Jones in 2021 and 9-4 a year later. Conversely, the Raiders went 4-7 in 2023.

Meanwhile, the older Compton played linebacker and wide receiver at North County. He earned First-Team All-State honors, which increased his chances of playing college football. He committed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors during his senior year (2012).

Will Compton declared for the 2013 NFL Draft but became an undrafted free agent. However, the Washington Redskins gave him a chance via a three-year, $1.48 million contract. Aside from the Redskins, Compton also played for the Tennessee Titans and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He also had a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 offseason but was released due to an injury settlement.

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