Will Hester named next Blackman (TN) head football coach

A new era of Blackman (TN) football begins in 2026 with a blockbuster hiring.

The Blaze football football handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, announced that the program has hired Will Hester as their next head coach. Hester previously coached at Ravenwood, leading the Raptors to the TSSAA Class 6-A state championship in 2015.

Welcome @CoachHesterFB, The New Head Coach of the Blackman Football Program. Will Hester has been a proven head coach in Middle Tennessee with a 106-62 Overall Record and the 2015 6-A State Champion. We are excited for this new chapter of Blackman Football.#WeAreBlackman pic.twitter.com/qw7BdFtX7f — Blackman Football (@BlackmanFtball) January 15, 2026

“Coach Hester is an elite football coach who has an unmatched reputation for building championship-level programs at the highest level,” Blackman principal Justin Smith said via a WGNS Radio report. “In his 26 years of coaching experience, he has a proven track record of player development and program leadership.”

The Blaze made a deep playoff run last season as the program went 12-2, reaching the 6A, Division I state semifinals before losing to the eventual champion Oakland, 42-14.

Blackman ended last season as the No. 12 ranked team in the Volunteer State, according to the final Tennessee 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Blackman High School

Blackman High School, located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is a public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular activities. The school offers a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for higher education and future careers. Blackman’s athletic teams frequently achieve regional and state recognition. The school emphasizes leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, ensuring students are well-rounded and prepared for future success.

