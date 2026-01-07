Winder-Barrow (Ga.) announces hiring of new football HC

Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs (Ga.) have decided on who their next head football coach will be for 2026.

The school officially announced the appointment of Savannah Christian offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Russell DeMasi as the Bulldoggs next head football coach via a press release.

“I’m truly honored to join the GG Family. I am committed to pouring everything I have into developing our student‑athletes into exceptional students, competitors, and community leaders,” DeMasi said in the press release via the school.

“Winder-Barrow carries a proud legacy, and we will push the program forward every single day. Our team will be defined by humility, effort, accountability, and toughness. These core values will drive us toward a championship standard. My family is looking forward to joining such a tight-knit community, and we are so excited to make Winder-Barrow our home. Go, DOGGs!”

My family and I are so excited for this opportunity! Let’s go to work! Go DoGGs! https://t.co/TsIU8Xp1Db — Russell DeMasi (@CoachDeMasi) January 7, 2026

DeMasi inherits a Winder-Barrow squad that finished the 2025 season with a record of 4-7, reaching the Georgia high school football Class 5A playoffs.

One key piece to the puzzle for DeMasi and his staff is the return of Class of 2028 four-star safety Giovanni Tuggle, who made 74 total tackles, broke up five passes and intercepted four others last season.

The team will need to re-tool on offense as they lose senior running back Demetrius Dowdy to graduation. Dowdy last season rushed for a team-high 1,986 yards and 20 touchdowns.

More about Winder-Barrow High School

Winder-Barrow High School, located in Winder, Georgia, is dedicated to fostering academic excellence and character development in its students. The school offers a wide range of programs and extracurricular activities, including a strong athletics program that emphasizes teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. With a commitment to preparing students for college and career readiness, WBHS encourages student involvement in various clubs, organizations, and sports, cultivating a vibrant school community.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Georgia.