Winningest Maryland high school basketball coach to step down after 60 seasons

As of writing, Butch Waller has 951 career wins, the most in Maryland high school basketball. He could add a few more to his record before he steps down as Wicomico High School head coach at the season’s end.

The Baltimore Sun’s Josh Davis wrote that Waller started coaching the Indians in 1966 at age 26. Since then, the East Tennessee State alum has led the Salisbury-based squad to 29 state tournament appearances, the most for a Maryland public high school. Waller led the Indians to a Class 2A state championship and an undefeated 28-0 season in 2002.

Waller is also a Wicomico alum who participated in the inaugural Little League and Pony League teams. After his college basketball career, then-Wicomico athletic supervisor Charles Berry requested him to return. His original plan was to coach at his alma mater for one year before moving to Florida. Instead, he stayed for the next six decades and became an influential figure in Maryland high school basketball.

Wicomico’s 18-5 record should qualify them for a playoff spot. However, while Waller will step down after this campaign, he’s not leaving basketball for good. As shared with Davis, he’s in touch with Wor-Wic Community College and could help in their expanded athletic program. He could also work with DeMatha Catholic High School’s Morgan Wooten, who has 1,274 career victories.

