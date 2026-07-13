Winter Haven (Fla.) names new head football coach

The Winter Haven Blue Devils (Fla.) football program has moved quickly to find a replacement for the outgoing Carl White, who stepped down as head coach to accept another opportunity within Polk County as a assistant coach.

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According to a announcement by the Blue Devils on Monday, the school has promoted defensive coordinator Corey Boatman to the position of head coach. Official practices for Florida high school football begin on July 27, exactly two weeks away.

“As many of you know by now, Coach White has accepted another opportunity. We appreciate everything he has done for our program and wish him nothing but success moving forward,” Boatman said in the release. “I’m honored to let you know that I have been named the next Head Football Coach. I want every one of you to hear this from me: our standard does not change. Our expectations do not change. Our goals do not change. I’ve been in the trenches with you every day. I know this team, I know what we’re capable of, and I believe in every one of you.”

“This program has always been about the players, and that will continue to be true. Every decision we make will be centered around putting you in the best position to succeed—not only this season, but in life and in your future after football. We’re not starting over. We’re moving forward. Our coaching staff will continue working relentlessly to prepare you, develop you, and compete for championships. Now more than ever, we need everyone locked in, united, and committed to one another. Adversity doesn’t define great teams—how they respond does. Our brotherhood remains the same. Now it’s time to go to work. Let’s get it!”

White confirmed with Rivals on Sunday afternoon that he’s joining the staff with the 9-time Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts. The Dreadnaughts have finished as state runner ups in the last two Class 5A championship games to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity I had at Winter Haven High School,” white said to Rivals on Sunday via text. “I’m proud of what we were able to build, and I truly believe the program is headed in a great direction with a talented group of student athletes and coaches. I’ll always be appreciative of my time there and look forward to watching their continued success.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join the staff at Lakeland High School and look forward to contributing to a great program while continuing to grow as a coach.”

Winter Haven is coming off a 6-5 season after making the postseason. The Blue Devils made a early exit in the Class 7A playoffs, losing to Sarasota Riverview in a 42-13 decision.

The Blue Devils 2026 schedule features multiple games that stand out on paper, with Sep. 4th’s meeting with Polk County power Lake Wales and on Oct. 2nd when Winter Haven travels north over the Florida-Georgia line to face Lowndes, a state title contending team.

The team has lost a number of players from last season due to graduation or transfer, and now with White out as head coach, could figure to see those numbers fluctuate even more.

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