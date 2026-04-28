Wiregrass Ranch (FL) football looking to stay the course

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – It has been over a decade since Mark Kantor took over as the head football coach at Wesley Chapel (FL) Wiregrass Ranch and it sometimes doesn’t seem that long ago that the seasoned Bulls’ leader has been guiding the program.

In reality, Kantor is one of the Tampa Bay area’s more tenured high school football head coaches, with coaching stops at Hudson, Gaither and currently Wiregrass Ranch.

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Turning the page on last season’s near miss of winning a playoff game, Kantor is aiming to take his Wiregrass Ranch squad that’s only over a year removed from playing for a region final, back into that very conversation. To do so, he’ll have an experienced quarterback but plenty of new pieces they’ll need paying attention to the details on both sides of the ball this spring.

“Attention to detail,” Kantor said about what his team needs to work on this spring. “But we got to be able to understand that in the spring, we’re trying to get each other better. So that when we get to the fall, every rep that we did in the spring, is better in the fall. And the details, the last minute things, have to be better than what it was last year.”

Expectations are assuredly higher than before as the team made a run to the third round of the Class 6A playoffs in 2024 before falling to eventual champion West Boca Raton. Now playing within a new district and region, new hurdles challenge the Bulls this time around, with the schedule being one that can certainly help Wiregrass Ranch.

Kantor has made sure the Bulls will see its fair share of out-of-county opponents, with Wiregrass Ranch facing teams from five different counties. Some of the teams are usual suspects like South Sumter, Zephyrhills, but games against Berkeley Prep, Plant City and East Ridge make this a tough schedule this upcoming fall campaign.

With the postseason runs become much more expected over at Wiregrass Ranch, Kantor has always steered to the side of making the Bulls’ schedule tougher and filled with some of the area’s better programs.

“There was a time when we thought we were going to have to go to Martin County and play,” Kantor said. “So we were like, okay, let’s just do it. But, you know, we had the opportunity to be able to get Plant City on the schedule. We called coach Ciao down at Berkeley Prep and he was like, hey let’s do it, which was great. The funny part about it is when you look at it, the guys that are on our schedule that are non district games, they all are in the same boat that we were. Trying to find a game, people that want to play.”

Having the kind of teams that Wiregrass Ranch will have on their slate helps them stay the course as they move into the spring and 2026 season with one of the area’s top returning quarterbacks in Class of 2028 Daniel Terry.

Terry follows a long line of talented passers at Wiregrass Ranch, with guys like Rocco Becht and Luke Knight before him, the rising junior has a lot to live up to after a big sophomore campaign. In 2025, Terry threw for 2,578 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.

Schools have taken notice as well, with collegiate offers already from Marshall, Toledo and UConn. Now with a slew of weapons back and some new ones at his disposal, Kantor is expecting Terry to have himself another big season.

“I mean, when you look at it now, it’s a quarterback (eccentric) game,” Kantor added. “You have a quarterback, you can do some stuff. You don’t really have to have special guys on the outside because you can run hitch, slant, fade and be successful in the passing game and then sprinkling in some run. But if you got a quarterback that now has some athleticism to him and can move the pocket and can move around a little bit back there. Now you’re threatening the defense not only vertically, but horizontally.”

More about Wiregrass Ranch High School

Wiregrass Ranch High School, located in Wesley Chapel, FL, is known for its strong emphasis on academics, athletics, and community involvement. The school offers a wide range of athletic programs recognized under the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), supported by an active athletic boosters club. The school fosters a spirit of excellence, teamwork, and sportsmanship among its student-athletes across various sports, including football and basketball.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.