Wisconsin high school basketball coach still going strong at age 90
Most 90-year-old individuals would rather stay at home and relive the good old days. However, Wisconsin high school basketball treasures a mentor who has been guiding players for nearly seven decades.
KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert reports that Osseo-Fairchild High School assistant coach Harold Mulhern will turn 91 in March. He grew up playing sports in Stewartville, Minnesota, and had wanted to be a coach since his junior year of high school.
Mulhern started his head coaching career in 1957, and the job earned him a $4,000 salary. He admitted to “retiring” from his profession five times, but it’s just hard for him to shake off coaching. The nonagenarian even admitted with a laugh that he will only stop coaching “when he’s dead.”
Mulhern has coached long enough that his former players have become colleagues. One of them is Matt Korger, who coaches Osseo-Fairchild’s junior varsity team. Korger played for Mulhern in 1990, when he was in seventh grade. Likewise, Mulhern has also coached multiple generations of Wisconsin high school basketball players and coached high school football.
Top 10
- 1New
Big Penn State Debt
Sports shortfall surpasses FSU
- 2Hot
Kirk Herbstreit
3-part plan to fix CFB
- 3Trending
Charles Bediako case
Details of hearing emerge
- 4
Super Bowl LX
Recruiting rankings for starters
- 5
Greg Sankey
Sides with NCAA vs. Bediako
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Meanwhile, Ryan Leis didn’t even consider replacing Mulhern when he took on the role of Osseo-Fairchild head varsity coach. It’s looking like the best decision, as the Thunder have a 14-2 record with seven regular-season games left. Osseo-Fairchild has four consecutive double-digit winning seasons, including 19-5 in 2024-25. The Thunder’s 2025-26 Wisconsin high school basketball season continues with a home game against Whitehall on February 10.
How to Follow Wisconsin High School Basketball
For Wisconsin high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school basketball excitement throughout Wisconsin, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.