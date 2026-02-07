Wisconsin high school basketball coach still going strong at age 90

Most 90-year-old individuals would rather stay at home and relive the good old days. However, Wisconsin high school basketball treasures a mentor who has been guiding players for nearly seven decades.

KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert reports that Osseo-Fairchild High School assistant coach Harold Mulhern will turn 91 in March. He grew up playing sports in Stewartville, Minnesota, and had wanted to be a coach since his junior year of high school.

Mulhern started his head coaching career in 1957, and the job earned him a $4,000 salary. He admitted to “retiring” from his profession five times, but it’s just hard for him to shake off coaching. The nonagenarian even admitted with a laugh that he will only stop coaching “when he’s dead.”

Mulhern has coached long enough that his former players have become colleagues. One of them is Matt Korger, who coaches Osseo-Fairchild’s junior varsity team. Korger played for Mulhern in 1990, when he was in seventh grade. Likewise, Mulhern has also coached multiple generations of Wisconsin high school basketball players and coached high school football.

A month shy of his 91st birthday, Harold Mulhern is still coaching high school basketball at Wisconsin's Osseo-Fairchild High School. Asked when he'll know it's time to stop, Harold said wryly, "When I'm dead." #land10kstories pic.twitter.com/hZ0eN3NxEU — KARE 11 (@kare11) February 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Ryan Leis didn’t even consider replacing Mulhern when he took on the role of Osseo-Fairchild head varsity coach. It’s looking like the best decision, as the Thunder have a 14-2 record with seven regular-season games left. Osseo-Fairchild has four consecutive double-digit winning seasons, including 19-5 in 2024-25. The Thunder’s 2025-26 Wisconsin high school basketball season continues with a home game against Whitehall on February 10.

How to Follow Wisconsin High School Basketball

