WNBA Draft 2026: Where every player went to high school

The 2026 WNBA Draft took place yesterday, with 45 selections through three rounds and players from all over the country, world were selected to enter the women’s professional world of basketball.

Rivals is looking back at where each player selected in the 2026 WNBA that was drafted played their high school girls basketball at.

There are 16 states represented on the roster. Florida leads the way with four. Georgia and North Carolina are next with three representatives, respectively. California, District of Columbia, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas all have two each. 17 of the 45 players selected have no actual high school affiliations as they played overseas.

1st Round

1. Azzi Fudd, St. John’s College (D.C.)

Dallas Wings

2. Olivia Miles, Blair Academy (NJ)

Minnesota Lynx

3. Awa Fam Thiam, N/A

Seattle Storm

4. Lauren Betts, Grandview (CO)

Washington Mystics

5. Gabriela Jaquez, Adolfo Camarillo (Calif.)

Chicago Sky

6. Kiki Rice, Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

Toronto Tempo

7. Iyana Martín Carrión, N/A

Portland Fire

8. Flau’jae Johnson, Sprayberry (Ga.)

Golden State Valkyries

9. Angela Dugalić, Maine West (IL)

Washington Mystics

10. Raven Johnson, Westlake (Ga.)

Indiana Fever

11. Cotie McMahon, Centerville (OH)

Washington Mystics

12. Nell Angloma, N/A

Connecticut Sun

13. Madina Okot, N/A

Atlanta Dream

14. Taina Mair, Brooks School (Mass.)

Seattle Storm

15. Gianna Kneepkens, Marshall (Minn.)

Connecticut Sun

2nd Round

1. Marta Suarez, N/A

Seattle Storm

2. Frieda Buhner, N/A

Portland Fire

3. Charlisse Leger-Walker, N/A

Connecticut Sun

4. Cassandre Prosper, N/A

Washington Mystics

5. Ta’Niya Latson, Plantation American Heritage (Fla.)

Los Angeles Sparks

6. Latasha Lattimore, N/A

Chicago Sky

7. Teonni Key, Cary (NC)

Toronto Tempo

8. Ashlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson (TX)

Golden State Valkyries

9. Chance Gray, Winton Woods (OH)

Los Angeles Sparks

10. Justine Pissot, Red Bank Catholic (NJ)

Indiana Fever

11. Saffron Shields, N/A

Toronto Tempo

12. Ines Pitarch-Granel, N/A

Phoenix Mercury

13. Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship (NC)

Atlanta Dream

14. Janiah Barker, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Las Vegas Aces

15. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Classen School (OK)

Washington Mystics

3rd Round

1. Zee Spearman, Dacula (Ga.)

Dallas Wings

2. Tonie Morgan, Florida State Univ. School (Fla.)

Chicago Sky

3. Serah Williams, Niagara Catholic (NY)

Connecticut Sun

4. Rori Harmon, Cypress Christian School (TX)

Washington Mystics

5. Amelia Hassett, N/A

Los Angeles Sparks

6. Charlise Dunn, N/A

Toronto Tempo

7. Taylor Bigby, Centennial (Nev.)

Portland Fire

8. Kokoro Tanka, N/A

Golden State Valkyries

9. Grace VanSlooten, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Seattle Storm

10. Jessica Timmons, Independence (NC)

Indiana Fever

11. Manuela Puoch, N/A

New York Liberty

12. Eczter Ratkai, N/A

Phoenix Mercury

13. Kejia Ran, N/A

Atlanta Dream

14. Jordan Obi, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.)

Las Vegas Aces

15. Lani White, Mater Dei (Calif.)

Minnesota Lynx