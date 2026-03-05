World Baseball Classic: non-Team USA players with American high school baseball experience

The World Baseball Classic 2026 will commence on March 4 at 10 p.m. ET when Australia faces Chinese Taipei. This game will kick off a 20-team tourney to crown the sport’s latest world champions.

Since this competition represents the best of the best, it’s unsurprising that all rosters feature past and present Major League Baseball players. Minor League Baseball prospects will also get an opportunity to prove themselves against the world’s elite.

Meanwhile, some players representing other nations have experience playing high school baseball in the United States. Of the non-USA teams, Great Britain, Israel, and Italy lead the list, with nearly all of their rosters having high school baseball experience. Conversely, other teams, such as Japan, Cuba, and Venezuela, have no players with a stint in US HS baseball.

Non-Team USA World Baseball Classic players with American high school baseball experience

Brazil

Dante Bichette Jr. – Orangewood Christian (FL)

Tomas Lopez – Redondo Union (CA)

Lucas Ramirez – American Heritage (FL)

Joseph Contreras – Blessed Trinity Catholic (GA)

Canada

Logan Allen – T.C. Roberson (NC)

Jameson Taillon – The Woodlands (TX)

Micah Ashman – Jordan (UT)

Rob Zastryzny – Callalen (TX)

Matt Davidson – Yucaipa (CA)

Chinese-Taipei

Stuart Fairchild – Seattle Preparatory (WA)

Colombia

Rio Gomez – Desert Vista (AZ)

Austin Bergner – West Orange (FL)

Czechia

Jeff Barto – Boise (ID)

William Escala – South Dade (FL)

Terrin Vavra – Menomonie (WI)

Dominican Republic

Austin Wells – Bishop Gorman (NV)

Manny Machado – Brito Miami Private (FL)

Great Britain

Jack Anderson – Evanston Township (IL)

Brendan Beck – Corona (CA)

Tristan Beck – Corona (CA)

Donovan Benoit – Pensacola Catholic (FL)

Dylan Covey – Maranatha (CA)

Gary Gill Hill – Kennedy Catholic (NY)

Miles Langhorne – Greenwich (CT)

Andre Scrubb – C.D. Hylton (VA)

Jack Seppings – Landmark Christian (OH)

Graham Spraker – Mountain View (AZ)

Najer Victor – East Ridge (FL)

Tyler Viza – Desert Vista (AZ)

Nick Wells – Battlefield (VA)

Owen Wild – Gig Harbor (WA)

Vance Worley – C.K. McClatchy (CA)

Will Cresswell – Auburn Mountainview and Puyallup (WA)

Harry Ford – North Cobb (GA)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. – Life Prep Academy (WA)

Chaver Fernandez – Faith Baptist Academy (FL) and Georgia Premier Academy (GA)

Nate Eaton – Thomas Dale (VA)

Ivan Johnson – Kennesaw Mountain (GA)

Nick Ward – Unionville (PA)

Lucius Fox – American Heritage (FL)

Trayce Thompson – Santa Margarita Catholic (CA)

Justin Wylie – Hamilton (AZ)

Israel

Charlie Beilenson – Chaminade Prep (CA)

Matt Bowman – St. Albans (DC)

Harrison Cohen – Cold Spring Harbor (NY)

Daniel Federman – Archbishop Edward McCarthy (FL)

Jake Fishman – Sharon (MA)

Jordan Geber – Archbishop Spalding (MD)

Tommy Kahnle – Shaker (NY)

Rob Kaminsky – St. Joseph Regional (NJ)

Dean Kremer – Lincoln (CA)

Max Lazar – Coral Springs (FL)

Zack Leban – Sammamish (WA)

Carlos Lequerica – Terra Environmental Research Institute (FL)

Josh Mallitz – Jesuit (FL)

Ryan Prager – Hillcrest (TX)

Ben Simon – Hightstown (NJ)

Robert Stock – Agoura (CA)

C.J. Stubbs – Torrey Pines (CA)

Garrett Stubbs – Torrey Pines (CA)

Cole Carrigg – Turlock (CA)

Jake Gelof – Cape Henlopen (DE) and IMG Academy (FL)

Colby Halter – Bishop Kenny (FL)

Spencer Horwitz – St. Paul’s School (MD)

Noah Mendlinger – Alpharetta (GA)

Matt Mervis – Georgetown Prep (MD)

Benjamin Rosengard – Northside Prep (IL)

Harrison Bader – Horace Mann (NY)

Zach Levenson – Lake Howell (FL)

RJ Shreck – Harvard-Westlake (CA)

Italy

Dan Altavilla – Elizabeth Forward (PA)

Dylan DeLucia – New Smyrna Beach (FL)

Matt Festa – St. Joseph by the Sea (NY)

Gordon Graceffo – Cranford (NJ)

Alek Jacob – North Central (WA)

Joe La Sorsa – Iona Prep (NY)

Michael Lorenzen – Fullerton Union (CA)

Ron Marinaccio – Toms River North (NJ)

Kyle Nicolas – Jackson (OH)

Aaron Nola – Catholic (LA)

Adam Ottavino – Berkeley Carroll (NY)

Greg Weissert – Bay Shore (NY)

Kyle Teel – Mahwah (NJ)

Sam Antonacci – Sacred Heart-Griffin (IL)

Jon Berti – Troy (MI)

Zach Dezenzo – Marlington (OH)

Andrew Fischer – Wall (NJ)

Miles Mastrobuoni – Granada (CA)

Vinnie Pasquantino – James River (VA)

Thomas Saggese – Carlsbad (CA)

Jac Caglianone – Henry B. Plant (FL)

Dominic Canzone – Walsh Jesuit (OH)

Jakob Marsee – Allen Park (MI)

Nick Morabito – Gonzaga (DC)

Dante Nori – Northville (MI)

South Korea

Dane Dunning – Clay (FL)

Riley O’Brien – Shorewood (WA)

Shay Whitcomb – Newbury Park (CA)

Jahmai Jones – Wesleyan (GA)

Mexico

Brennan Bernardino – Valencia (CA)

Alex Carrillo – West Covina (CA)

Robert Garcia – Modesto Christian (CA)

Roel Ramirez – United South (TX)

Victor Vodnik – Rialto (CA)

Taijuan Walker – Yucaipa (CA)

Nacho Alvarez Jr. – Kaiser (CA)

Nick Gonzales – Cienega (AZ)

Joey Ortiz – Pacifica (CA)

Rowdy Tellez – Elk Grove (CA)

Jarren Duran – Cypress (CA)

Alek Thomas – Mount Carmel (IL)

Netherlands

Derek West – University (FL)

Druw Jones – Wesleyan (GA)

Nicaragua

Mark Vientos – Charles W. Flanagan and American Heritage (FL)

Chase Dawson – Andrean (IN)

Panama

Enrique Bradfield Jr. – American Heritage (FL)

Puerto Rico

Rico Garcia – Saint Louis (HI)

Seth Lugo – Parkway (LA)

Nolan Arenado – El Toro (CA)

Carlos Cortes – Oviedo (FL)

MJ Melendez – Westminster Christian (FL)