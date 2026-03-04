World Baseball Classic: Where every Team USA player went to high school

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is set to begin on Wednesday evening. Across the next couple of weeks, 20 countries will compete, with a champion being crowned on March 17.

To no surprise, the United States is one of the heavy favorites in the event. The 30-man roster features a majority of the best players in baseball, including Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Cal Raleigh, Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal.

Team USA is in Pool B and will play group stage games against Brazil, Great Britain, Italy and Mexico. Their first game of the tournament is on Friday, March 6 against Brazil at Daikin Park in Houston.

Rivals is looking back at where each member of Team USA played their high school baseball. Rosters will change throughout the event, so we’re looking at the 30 players that will be on the field and in the dugout or bullpen on Friday night.

There are 16 states represented on the roster. California, of course, leads the way with six. Texas and Georgia are next with four and three representatives, respectively. Pennsylvania, Alabama, North Carolina and Florida all have two each.

Pitchers

David Bednar, Mars Area (Mars, Pa.)

New York Yankees

Matthew Boyd, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)

Chicago Cubs

Garrett Cleavinger, Lawrence (Lawrence, Kan.)

Tampa Bay Rays

Clay Holmes, Slocomb (Slocomb, Ala.)

New York Mets

Griffin Jax, Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.)

Tampa Bay Rays

Brad Keller, Flowery Branch (Flowery Branch, Ga.)

Philadelphia Phillies

Clayton Kershaw, Highland Park (Dallas, Texas)

Retired

Nolan McLean, Garner (Garner, N.C.)

New York Mets

Mason Miller, Bethel Park (Bethel Park, Pa.)

San Diego Padres

Paul Skenes, El Toro (Lake Forest, Calif.)

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tarik Skubal, Kingman Academy (Kingman, Ariz.)

Detroit Tigers

Gabe Speier, Dos Pueblos (Goleta, Calif.)

Seattle Mariners

Michael Wacha, Pleasant Grove (Texarkana, Texas)

Kansas City Royals

Logan Webb, Rocklin (Rocklin, Calif.)

San Fransisco Giants

Garrett Whitlock, Providence Christian Academy (Lilburn, Ga.)

Boston Red Sox

Ryan Yarbrough, All Saints Academy (Winter Haven, Fla.)

New York Yankees

Catchers

Cal Raleigh, Smoky Mountain (Sylva, N.C.)

Seattle Mariners

Will Smith, Kentucky Country Day (Louisville, Ky.)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Infielders

Alex Bregman, Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Chicago Cubs

Ernie Clement, Brighton (Rochester, N.Y.)

Toronto Blue Jays

Paul Goldschmidt, The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas)

New York Yankees

Bryce Harper, Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Philadelphia Phillies

Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy (Selma, Ala.)

Baltimore Orioles

Brice Turang, Santiago (Corona, Calif.)

Milwaukee Brewers

Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage (Colleyville, Texas)

Kansas City Royals

Outfielders and Designated Hitter

Roman Anthony, Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.)

Boston Red Sox

Byron Buxton, Appling County (Baxley, Ga.)

Minnesota Twins

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)

Chicago Cubs

Aaron Judge, Linden (Linden, Calif.)

New York Yankees

Kyle Schwarber, Middletown (Middletown, Ohio)

Philadelphia Phillies