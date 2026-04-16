Yorba Linda (Calif.) football promotes assistant to head coach

Yorba Linda High School (Calif.) decided to promote from within rather than hire an outsider to oversee their football program for the 2026 season and beyond.

According to a report by the Orange County Register, the school has promoted assistant head coach Jeff Domen to become the program’s next lead man. Domen for the last two seasons served as the assistant head coach under Jeff Bailey.

“Football has given me everything I have in my life,” Domen said in the report. “That’s why I live to give back whatever I can. We’re obviously in a very competitive league with some great coaches. I’m excited for this opportunity to be in what I think is the best public-school football league in California, if not the nation.”

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Domen takes over for Bailey, who oversaw a lot of winning during his time as the head coach at Yorba Linda, which finished No. 40 in last year’s California High School Football Massey Rankings.

Since 2020, Bailey has compiled an overall record of 58-11 and guided the Mustangs to 13 winning campaigns since 2010, with only three seasons finishing below the .500 mark. Bailey accepted the head coaching position at Beverly Hills (Calif.) in late February.

The Mustangs ended this past season with a 9-3 record and finished ranked No. 40 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Yorba Linda High School

Yorba Linda High School, located in Yorba Linda, CA, serves grades 9-12 and is part of the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District. Established in 2009, it emphasizes academic excellence, character development, and community involvement. The school offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a strong athletics program featuring various sports such as football and basketball, fostering teamwork and school spirit among its students.

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