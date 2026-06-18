York (Pa.) football announces approval of new head coach

York High School (Pa.) will have a new head football coach for the 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season.

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According to a report by the York Daily Record, the York City school board approved the hiring of Wrightsville (Pa.) Eastern York head coach Daryl “Bud” Kyle to become the Bearcats’ next lead man. It was a narrow vote, however, as the school board voted 5-4 in approving Kyle’s appointment.

With Kyle becoming York’s next head football coach, that signals the end of an era with Russ Stoner, who has been the head football coach at York since the 2016 campaign. Kyle will replace Stoner as the program’s new head coach heading into the fall.

“I’m obviously disappointed,” Stoner said in a previous report. “We’ve worked extremely hard with these kids since November. It’s terribly frustrating when you put your time and soul into something, and they rip it out from under you a few weeks before football season is supposed to start.”

“I’m disappointed, I’m angry and I feel disrespected. There’s rhetoric out there saying that we didn’t win. We’ve played for a (division) championship pretty much every year that I’ve been coaching there. We played for a district championship in 2018. We play one of the toughest schedules in the district.”

Stoner compiled a overall record of 62-41 during his time at York, leading the Bearcats to the postseason eight out of his 10 seasons at the helm. Now York will head into a new era under the watch of Kyle, but it wasn’t without a sizable number of supporters for Stoner speaking up on his behalf.

Around 1,100 signatures in a petition plus 34 individuals spoke up at the over 2-hour board meeting in support for Stoner to remain head coach, according to the report.

“Winning on the field is nice, but winning in life is more, and that was the foundation he laid down since I met him in seventh grade,” Former York High player Montress Jackson said, according to the report. “Removing Coach Stoner from his position as head coach at York High would essentially tear down all the progress he’s made over the last 10 years in helping the youth of the city become future leaders of this country.”

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