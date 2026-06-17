York (Pa.) football apparently moving in a new direction for a head coach

Russ Stoner has been the head football coach at York High School (Pa.) since the 2016 campaign, but it looks like his time as the Bearcats’ lead man has come to a sudden halt.

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According to a report by the York Daily Record, Stoner’s name wasn’t listed by the York City school board’s upcoming June 17th agenda approval to be renewed as the head football coach for the 2026-27 season. Instead, Wrightsville (Pa.) Eastern York head coach Daryl “Bud” Kyle‘s name is listed on the agenda for approval by the board to become the Bearcats’ next head coach, per the report.

“I’m obviously disappointed,” Stoner said in the report. “We’ve worked extremely hard with these kids since November. It’s terribly frustrating when you put your time and soul into something, and they rip it out from under you a few weeks before football season is supposed to start.”

“I’m disappointed, I’m angry and I feel disrespected. There’s rhetoric out there saying that we didn’t win. We’ve played for a (division) championship pretty much every year that I’ve been coaching there. We played for a district championship in 2018. We play one of the toughest schedules in the district.”

Stoner compiled a overall record of 62-41 during his time at York, leading the Bearcats to the postseason eight out of his 10 seasons at the helm. What is crystal clear from the fall out is Stoner isn’t done coaching high school football just yet.

“I’ve been coaching for 30 years, I’m not done,” Stoner added in the report. “If someone decides that they’re done coaching next year, I’m probably going to put my hat in the ring.”

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