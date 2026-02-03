Zach Matthews stepping down as Bedford (NH) HFC for Virginia job

Bedford (N.H.), one of the top high school football programs in the Granite State will be leaving for a new job in Virginia.

According to an announcement by the school, Zach Matthews is stepping down as the Bulldogs’ head football coach. Per the New Hampshire Football Report, Matthews is accepting a head football coach/athletic director job at Episcopal (Va.) in Alexandria, Virginia.

“We are incredibly grateful for coach Matthews’ seven years of unwavering dedication to Bedford High School,” the announcement said. “His leadership helped elevate our football program, but his greatest impact was found in the meaningful relationships he built and the guidance he provided to our student-athletes, both in the classroom and on the field. We wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter of his coaching career and hope he enjoys the opportunity to be closer to his children as they pursue their collegiate journeys.”

Matthews’ run as the program’s head coach has been one of dominance as Bedford won state championships in 2022, 2023 and 2025. The Bulldogs also clinched a berth in the state title game in 2024.

“I think there’s a great foundation (at Bedford),” Matthews said to the New Hampshire Football Report. “We had a senior-laden team last year, so there are a lot of younger athletes who are going to have to contribute next season. There are some really good athletes in the program and football is important to the kids.”

Bedford ended the last season with a 12-0 record and as the state’s No. 2 ranked team, according to the final New Hampshire 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

