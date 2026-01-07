Zach Reynolds, Zephyrhills Christian Academy boys basketball parting ways
According to a social media post Wednesday morning, Zach Reynolds and the Zephyrhills Christian Academy boys basketball program are heading for a split.
Reynolds posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has stepped down as the head boys basketball coach at Zephyrhills Christian Academy. The move looks to come as a possible blow with the program currently in the middle of the regular season playing in the Grind Session, a premier winter circuit for elite high school basketball.
Rivals spoke to Reynolds confirming his resignation via phone on Wednesday morning. Officials from Zephyrhills Christian Academy reached out to Rivals on Wednesday and said that Reynolds had been dismissed from the program.
Down below is the statement Reynolds released on social media.
I HAVE RESIGNED FROM MY POSITION AS THE HEAD MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH AT ZEPHYRHILLS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY.
SHORTLY AFTER ACCEPTING THIS JOB, I WAS MADE AWARE OF THE CONSEQUENCES OUR TEAM WOULD FACE DUE TO THE INDISCRETIONS OF THE ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT AT ZCA, FOR YEARS PRIOR TO MY ARRIVAL. DUE TO MY COMMITMENT TO MY PLAYERS AND THEIR FAMILIES, I REMAINED DEVOTED TO HAVING A GREAT SEASON WITH MY TEAM. UNFORTUNATELY, I CANNOT CONTINUE TO BE A PART OF A PROGRAM THAT DOES NOT BELIEVE IN UPHOLDING STRONG ETHICS AND ITS OWN MORAL CODE OF CONDUCT.
THANK YOU TO THOSE WHO CONTINUE TO BE SUPPORTIVE.
The Warriors feature multiple major Division I prospects in Missouri signee Toni Bryant and Austin Peay commitment Traymaine Belanger. Through 20 games this 2025-26 season, Zephyrhills Christian Academy has a 17-3 record, according to MaxPreps, and is considered by many as one of the top high school boys basketball programs in the Sunshine State.
Last season, the Warriors boys basketball team finished with a record of 20-7, reaching the FHSAA Class 1A, Region 2 semifinals.
Before landing at Zephyrhills Christian Academy, Reynolds had coached previously at North Tampa Christian for four seasons and finished with an overall record of 91-23.
