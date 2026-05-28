Zionsville (IN) boys basketball hires former Plainfield head coach

According to a report by the Indianapolis Star on Thursday morning, Zionsville (IN) High School has hired a new boys basketball head coach, pending board approval.

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Zionsville has hired former Plainfield (IN) head coach Andy Weaver to the same position with the Eagles. Weaver has coached a total of 32 seasons, with his last 14 being at Plainfield. Down below is the statement that was provided to the Indianapolis Star regarding the appointment of Weaver.

“Coach Weaver brings more than three decades of coaching experience and a proven record of success at multiple Indiana high school programs,” the statement on Weaver’s hiring reads. “Throughout his career, he has built programs centered on player development, competitive excellence, and strong community connections while compiling 422 wins. He is a three-time IBCA District 2 Coach of the Year and five-time Mid-State Coach of the Year.

“Coach Weaver has demonstrated sustained excellence throughout his career and has built programs centered on accountability, relationships, and competitive success. We are excited for the leadership, experience, and vision he will bring to our basketball community and student athletes.”

Weaver has been one of Indiana high school boys basketball’s top head coaches over the last three decades, as the coach has compiled a 422-313 record. Through his 14 seasons leading the Quakers, Weaver has put together a overall 196-137 mark, including a 22-3 campaign last year.

According to the final 2025-2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings, Zionsville finished at 13-11 and as the state’s No. 16th ranked team.

More about Zionsville High School

Zionsville Community High School (ZCHS) is a top-rated public school located in Zionsville, Indiana. Known for academic excellence, strong athletics, and outstanding arts programs, ZCHS fosters a supportive and challenging environment. Home of the Eagles, the school emphasizes leadership, innovation, and community service, preparing students for success in college and beyond. The vibrant school culture reflects pride, spirit, and achievement at every level.