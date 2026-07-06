After accusing Shane van Gisbergen, new in-car video turns spotlight on Austin Hill

New in-car footage shows that Austin Hill may have retaliated against Shane van Gisbergen after their Lap 47 incident of the eero 400 on Sunday. That came after accusations that van Gisbergen intentionally wrecked Hill in the race.

On Lap 47of the race at Chicagoland Speedway, van Gisbergen clipped Hill’s left rear and crumpled No. 33 Zone Chevy. Hill, after making it back to pit road, was told to go back to the garage to see if his RCR team could repair the car.

Upon leaving the pits to get back on the track to go back around to enter the garage area, Hill hit van Gisbergen in the left front under caution. He was told over team radio, just prior to contact, “Big picture, Austin. Big picture, please.”

After the contact, van Gisbergen radioed his team: “The fellow hit my left front.”

You can watch the full video from both Hill’s and van Gisbergen’s perspectives below, courtesy of Steven Taranto.

Missed this in real time but it looked like Austin Hill retaliated against Shane van Gisbergen under yellow. Hill hit SVG in the left front area as he was driving off pit road to the garage



"Big picture, Austin. Big picture, please."

…

"The, uh, fellow hit my left front." pic.twitter.com/h1irNAOyqE — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) July 6, 2026

Van Gisbergen comments after the race

While van Gisbergen didn’t comment on the incident under caution, he did weigh in on the incident on Lap 42. And he took a shot at Hill in the process.

“I was shooting for the bottom, trying to get clean air. I was so tight, and he just chopped my nose and got in the wall,” said van Gisbergen per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. “So, sorry about that. Sorry to his guys, they’re always nice people, and it happens.”

When asked if it was intentional, van Gisbergen said, “No.” When asked if he would talk to Hill after the incident, the New Zealand native fired off quite the response.

“I’ll talk to him, but he just grunts.”

Richard Childress made his feelings clear

Earlier in the day, over the radio, Richard Childress aired it out on the incident. Here’s the radio transmission between the RCR team and Hill, per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic:

“You OK?”

Hill: “Yep. Just wait.”

“OK, don’t talk about it.”

Spotter: “van Guggenheimer or however you say his last name.”

Childress: “Yep, it was just payback for California.”

Childress: “Somebody talk to NASCAR about that. That was blatant.”

Hill weighed in on the incident. And like his team owner, it’s clear how Hill feels about it. He tried to play a bit coy, but …

“(I’m) sure y’all seen the replay, so if I have to explain it, people probably need to get glasses,” said Hill per The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi.

Asked flat out if NASCAR should penalize van Gisbergen, Hill deferred to the governing body.

“If there’s definitive evidence, so I’m gonna leave it in NASCAR’s hands.”

Hill was involved in a wreck that collected both Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen at Naval Base Coronado. A wreck that Hill took full responsibility for after the fact.

The crash occurred when things went three-wide going into a corner. Zilisch’s car was pushed into the outside wall by the No. 33 car of Austin Hill. After Zilisch slammed into the wall, he was stacked up with both Hill in front and van Gisbergen from behind.

Van Gisbergen was able to drive his car off the track while crews were tending to Zilisch inside his car for several moments. The 19-year-old driver was eventually able to exit the car on his own power. The race went into a red flag.

Hill seemed to take responsibility for causing it when speaking on his team radio. He noted that his rear brakes locked up on him, causing him to come down the track into Zilisch.