After Brickyard frustration, NASCAR hints at long-awaited caution changes

NASCAR is well aware of the criticism from fans and former drivers alike over the length of cautions during races, whether they’re of the natural variety or the length of stage break cautions. Those issues came to a head on Sunday at the Brickyard 400.

Kevin Harvick, for example, took NASCAR to task on his podcast this week for the inefficiency of the caution periods at Indianapolis over the weekend. He pointed to a portion of the race that went 30 minutes and only had 2 green-flag laps.

NASCAR vice president of racing communications Mike Forde addressed the criticism and made it clear that NASCAR was not pleased either. He talked about it in-depth on the latest episode of Hauler Talker.

‘NASCAR matches that displeasure’

“If NASCAR fans are angry at the length of caution periods, I can promise you that NASCAR matches that displeasure,” Forde said. “We want green-flag racing, and we want to get it as fast as possible.”

The Brickyard 400 debacle aside, fans have grown tired of laps coming off the race under caution. Forde explained the challenges of the pace car picking up the field, the opening of pit road, lap car wave-throughs, cleaning up anything on the track, and then the choose V.

The choose

Forde made it clear the choose, which takes one lap under caution, isn’t going away, but NASCAR is looking at options to potentially speed that portion up.

“Maybe there’s something there that we can look at where we can choose and then go immediately back to green, but it won’t work at every single track. So, there are several things in the hopper that we’re looking at, and we’ll see where we are. More to come.

“It’s something that’s on our radar. It’s important to us to get back green. We keep stats religiously on the separation between blocks of time between red, yellow and green-flag racing.

“We want to have as much as possible. So, we’re always working to get that green number higher and higher and higher.”

Stage breaks are not going away

Natural cautions and processes associated with them aside, stage break caution length has also draw ire of fans. NASCAR is paying attention. That said, Forde made it clear that stage breaks are not going away.

“Obviously, stage breaks are a big topic of conversation. We hear it, we see it. And so, I don’t have any news there.

“I’m afraid to even talk about it … There’s nothing to say about it. We have stage breaks, and we will continue to have them. So, I don’t have any news there.

“It is something on the radar and will continue to be. Hopefully, we’ll have something for fans. We’re working on it, and we’ll see where we get.”

News coming soon

While Forde made no guarantee, he did say that NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer has a list of ideas he wants to go through early next week before Iowa. While it’s unclear if any changes will be enacted before Iowa, Forde feels there will be news on that front sooner, rather than later.

“We’ll have a robust update in the next edition of Hauler Talk, because Elton has some ideas that he wants to beat up to address this particular thing, and I think that is going to happen starting Monday.

“I don’t know if we’ll have it in place for Iowa, but maybe, if there are things that can happen. If we can fix something and it’s not going to completely change the complexion or preparation of the race team, I think we’ll put it in.

“From a competition side, I think we prefer to wait until the following year, but if we get something in before the Chase, we will, unless it’s safety. We’ll do that no matter where and when.

“I think we’ll have something sooner than later on that, I think.”