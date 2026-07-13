Atlanta delivered the full Carson Hocevar experience, and it was unforgettable

NASCAR fans received the full Carson Hocevar experience on Sunday night in Atlanta. Hocevar led laps, fell to the back with a tire issue, raced back up to the front, serenaded his team over the radio, and was surprised by where he finished when the burnout smoke cleared from the Quaker State 400.

The race, which featured a more than 3-hour red flag for rain, ended in an overtime finish won by Ryan Blaney. Hocevar led briefly on the final lap and left Atlanta fired up by the results.

“We were up front in contention for another win, so I was super happy,” said Hocevar. “I think I got an inch out in front for a second in the center, so I would have liked that caution.

“There was no real shot for me to really win there for my opportunity if I didn’t get clear of the 12 (Blaney), and I obviously didn’t. It was super fun though.”

Hocevar reacts in real time

Just as he finished that sentence, Hocevar realized where he finished in the race. Hocevar was battling with Bubba Wallace for the bottom on the final lap. Wallace got loose and dipped below the yellow line. The penalty for going below the line for the driver of the 23 car was sending him to the end of the field on the lead lap, putting Wallace at P29 in the official results.

The Wallace penalty moved Hocevar into P3, just behind Christopher Bell and race-winner Blaney. In real time, he processed it.

“Oh, shit. Wait, is Bubba ahead of me? Did he finish ahead of me? Oh, I finished third.

Yeah, podium! There we go!

“Well, shit. That lost me the race. If he didn’t get to the bottom there, I could have won. Damn it.”

Rocketing through the field

At the end of stage 2, Hocevar suffered a tire issue, which he rode out until the stage break caution. He fell back to 30th before rocketing his way back up through the field to eventually lead the race again.

Asked how he did, the Spire star said it’s just how he races at Atlanta.

“I don’t know, I just do it all the time, I do it every time here.

“I just hang out and just start passing them one at a time and get to the front and then start laughing about it.

“Then my guys started playing music on the radio, and I was laughing my ass off. So, I don’t know. Just a really fun night.”

Hocevar catches an earworm

That music on the radio was ‘Died in Your Arms’ by Cutting Crew. The 1986 hit song was stuck in Hocevar’s head; he informed his team over the radio.

He sang the hook. His team repaid the favor by pumping the actual song back over the radio.

not his spotter playing it over the radio😭😭 https://t.co/0vFWWv07BR pic.twitter.com/zUR6cBS0mq — Skid (@WhoisSkid) July 13, 2026

“Yeah, they started playing it. I was pumped. I started laughing. No nerves or anything. And I thought it helped. My guys know me really well.”

Superspeedways have to be his thing

Following the race, Hocevar was asked about his knack at Atlanta. Asking if there was luck involved. Hocevar responded with his resume not only at Atlanta but also at Daytona and Talladega.

“I’m just happy to be out front, happy to have a shot in contention. These races are not easy. A lot of these guys put a lot of effort, time, data, money, and everything to be good.

“And, you know, we’re in contention again. Yeah, so we’re really good here … I don’t think there’s any luck in it. It just seems to click, I guess. And, I mean, I was a Dale Jr. fan growing up, so I got to be good at super speedways, right?”