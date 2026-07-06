Austin Hill weighs in after Richard Childress’ explosive Shane van Gisbergen accusation

On lap 47 of the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, Shane van Gisbergen clipped Austin Hill left rear and crumpled No. 33 Zone Chevy. Richard Childress felt it was retribution. Hill has weighed in on the incident.

And like his team owner, it’s clear how Hill feels about it. He tried to play a bit coy, but …

“(I’m) sure y’all seen the replay, so if I have to explain it, people probably need to get glasses,” said Hill per The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi.

Asked flat out if NASCAR should penalize van Gisbergen, Hill deferred to the governing body.

“If there’s definitive evidence, so I’m gonna leave it in NASCAR’s hands.”

"If I have to explain it, people ought to get glasses."



Austin Hill on SVG contact pic.twitter.com/ngOX7S5uYz — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) July 5, 2026

Richard Childress made his feelings clear

Earlier in the day, over the radio, Richard Childress aired it out on the incident. Here’s the radio transmission between the RCR team and Hill, per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic:

“You OK?”

Hill: “Yep. Just wait.”

“OK, don’t talk about it.”

Spotter: “van Guggenheimer or however you say his last name.”

Childress: “Yep, it was just payback for California.”

Childress: “Somebody talk to NASCAR about that. That was blatant.”

Hill was involved in a wreck that collected both Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen at Naval Base Coronado. A wreck that Hill took full responsibility for after the fact.

The crash occurred when things went three-wide going into a corner. Zilisch’s car was pushed into the outside wall by the No. 33 car of Austin Hill. After Zilisch slammed into the wall he was stacked up with both Hill in front and van Gisbergen from behind.

Van Gisbergen was able to drive his car off the track, while crews were tending to Zilisch inside his car for several moments. The 19-year-old driver was eventually able to exit the car on his own power. The race went into a red flag.

Hill seemed to take responsibility for causing it when speaking on his team radio. He noted that his rear brakes locked up on him, causing him to come down the track into Zilisch.