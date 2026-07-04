Brad Keselowski sends clear message to Ford, Chevy as Toyota dominates NASCAR

As Toyota continues to dominate the NASCAR Cup Series in the 2026 season, Brad Keselowski pinpointed a paradigm shift in the series and how it’s arrived at this point. Keselowski called on Ford and Chevrolet to change if they want to truly battle Toyota in NASCAR.

Keselowski was asked about NASCAR seemingly trending away from the “Big Three” of Hendrick, Penske, and Gibbs, and Toyota now has two A-teams with 23XI now flexing its strength. The RFK co-owner said the shift started with Furniture Row. And that shift has given way to Toyota taking full advantage.

“I’ve been in the sport now at the Cup level for 16-17 years, and you see the ebbs and flows of the rules and how they affect the team dynamics,” said Keselowski. “Right around 2020-2021, the sport went through a dramatic behind-the-scenes pivot to where all the engineering was taken from the teams, based on rules and procedures, and given to the OEMs.

“That created a tremendous dynamic shift in the sport that prevents someone like a Furniture Row from coming back into the sport and having a chance to be successful. I think those rules were targeted exactly at Furniture Row, and the fact that they came in and were successful. They spent a lot of money, and they went away, and the dialogue at that time was that that’s not good. There were comments that Furniture Row bought a championship.

“I didn’t feel that way, although I do feel like they spent a lot of money. So, the rules and all the things kind of behind the scenes got altered and pushed in such a way as to prevent that from possibly happening again.

“And I think that’s where they are right now. What was kind of the unintended consequences, whether the second-order or third-order effect, is that you created this stalemate of organizations, and the OEMs all either consciously or subconsciously decided who their favorite was because they had to or felt like they had to.

“I think you’ve seen that now with how the last six, seven seasons have played out, where it’s the top organization at each OEM.”

Toyota is winning races in the boardroom

Keselowski was quick to credit Toyota for a change in thinking. He’s calling on Ford and Chevy to react if they hope to loosen the grip that Toyota has taken on the Cup Series.

“What’s become unique over the last two or three years specifically is, and I’ll give a lot of credit to Toyota for this, is they’ve recognized that that stalemate is not necessarily good for the sport or for them as an OEM,” said Keselowski. “They’ve done a lot of things to push elite collaboration amongst their top organizations so that they have two kind of A organizations rather than A, B and C. As I’ve seen to date, the other OEMs have not done that, and Toyota is making them pay for that with results on the racetrack.

“They deserve credit for that. It’s a really great behind-the-scenes move that they’ve taken full advantage of, and in a way that is legal and probably should be. The challenge that I see is, will the other two OEMs actually react to that? I haven’t seen that at the moment.

“I think RFK is doing all the things it needs to do to position itself to be successful if that were to happen, particularly in the Ford camp, but at this point we have not seen the level of collaboration at Ford that we see at Toyota, and it creates challenges for the program.

“I have not seen from the outside; I’m not inside Chevrolet, the same things there. And so, we’re having one of these seasons where it looks like Toyota is going to dominate throughout, and there’s a great argument to be made that they’re winning races in the boardroom with really great decision-making.

“And they deserve the credit for that success. So, you know, in my mind at least, I think the burden is on the OEMs and the decision makers at the highest of levels that want their programs to be successful in NASCAR to react accordingly within the rules, and there are means and measures to do that.”

New Ford car in 2027 could help

While Ford is going to a new car in 2027, Keselowski says there’s more needed. If anyone is going to consistently challenge Toyota, they need deeper OEM collaboration with more than just one team.

“From the Ford perspective, there’s a new car for next year which should cut off some of that gap that I think we see right now from the amalgamation that went on over the last few years with both the Chevy and the Toyota, where they did a tremendous job and kind of leapfrogged where the Next Gen car at least started in 2022.

“So, it’ll be interesting to see where that goes, but I think if you’re going to beat Toyota, you have to have at least two elite organizations collaborating at very, very high levels and sharing the elite resources that are specific to the OEM, and I only see Toyota doing that right now.”

Is Dodge an option for RFK?

While Ford will introduce a new car in 2027, rumors that Dodge will return to the Cup series next season have reached a fevered pitch. Keselowski was asked if Ford doesn’t evolve to meet Toyota’s practices, if RFK would consider a move to Dodge.

“We have a long-term contract right now with Ford Motor Company,” said Keselowski. “We’re committed to that. We want to be successful with them. We’re hopeful that we can continue to innovate with them to this next level.

“We’re in a lull right now that we don’t want to be in. Ford doesn’t want to be in the same lull, I feel pretty safe in saying that, and you know the onus is on us to step it up and figure it out.”