Brent Crews reveals honest reaction to Denny Hamlin naming him future No. 11 Driver

While Denny Hamlin is in the heat of the Chase hunt for a NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Brent Crews is closing in on his Cup career. And it’s Crews that Hamlin sees as the heir apparent to the No. 11 Toyota in the Joe Gibbs Racing stable.

In June, Denny Hamlin fielded questions as to whether 2027 would be his final season for JGR in the Cup Series. Hamlin, who signed a two-year extension with Joe Gibbs Racing ending in 2027, answered as sheepishly as ever, but he did mention Crews at the time.

“At the end of next year … I told him just check with me in six months. Check with me in six months,” Hamlin said. “I don’t want to leave them in flux. They’ve got a great driver in Brent Crews that’s gonna be ready more than likely by the end of next year. I

“It’d be hard — if [the end of this contract] was right now, it’d be really hard. But I find it hard to believe we’re gonna be at this level at this time next year.”

Crews addressed those comments this week on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. It was a mention that he didn’t expect from Hamlin.

“I did not expect him to say that whatsoever,” said Crews. “I swear to you, that was wild. I had a big ol’ smile on my face when he did say it, because I had no idea.

“But yeah, that was really nice of Denny to say, and I’m very grateful that he’s been watching. And that stuff’s really cool. Denny was my favorite driver as a little kid.”

There’s another connection to the No. 11

A Denny fan, yes. There’s another No. 11 that Crews grew up a fan of. That No. 11 is former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver turned 7-time Pro Bowler, Julio Jones.

“My favorite football player was Julio Jones, and he was number 11. So automatically, Denny was my favorite driver. So to think, when I was five years old, what I knew now, I don’t know what I would do.

“But no, it was super cool. And obviously, that’s my dream. That’s everybody’s dream, especially from a young age.”

For now, the focus is on the present

Crews is not focused on the future right now. Instead, he’s squarely looking at his season in O’Reilly for JGR.

Crews currently sits in 11th place in the point standings, but he was held out of full-time participation until his 18th birthday, so he has four fewer races started this season compared to his fellow O’Reilly competitors.

“But at the end of the day, we have a long season left to go, and a lot of races left to go, and I still have a ton to learn, and a lot of races to go try to win. So until that happens, my eyes and body and mind is all focused on doing my best to win O’Reilly races.”

Crews returns to action in the O’Reilly Series on Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway. The race, Cuervo 300, gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on The CW.