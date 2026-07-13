bubba-wallace-left-fuming-after-NASCAR-penalty-and-tense-exchange-with-ty-gibbs

Bubba Wallace crossed the line in second in the Quaker State 400 in Atlanta in the early hours of Monday morning in Atlanta. On the final lap, however, he crossed the yellow line, and NASCAR penalized him, taking the P2 finish and placing him as the last car on the lead lap, P29.

After the race, which featured a 3-hour red flag for rain and an overtime finish, Wallace had a heated confrontation with Ty Gibbs. He was asked about the penalty and the dust-up with his fellow Toyota driver.

Bubba Wallace penalized by NASCAR

“I turned down and got super loose, so just to keep it straight, I ended up there,” said Wallace. “It’s unfortunate. You can go back and look at the SMT. I was all over the brakes trying to just get the spot back.

“It says don’t go below the yellow line to gain a position, which I didn’t. I was still third, and I got a shove from the 54 (Ty Gibbs) to go to second. So, technically, no positions were gained doing that. Again, SMT data shows me try to get it back, but the 54 just shoves us by here.”

Confrontation with Ty Gibbs

Asked about the conversation with Gibbs, Wallace said that the two saw the events much differently. He ended the interview with quite the parting shot.

A Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs disagreement pic.twitter.com/0XUKIFwi05 — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) July 13, 2026

“We’ll be fine. He had the opportunity to give there a lot, and he didn’t do that. So, when I told him that, he quickly went on the defense and said, ‘Don’t block.’

“When you hit me square in the bumper, it means you just ran right into me. The block was clean.

“So, yeah, that’s Toyota teammates. Don’t race very well together.”

Ryan Blaney won the race. He was followed by Christopher Bell and Carson Hocevar to round out top-three.

With the penalty, Wallace now sits 13th in the Chase standings with six races to go in the regular season.