bubba-wallace-spins-after-contact-with-ty-gibbs-during-quaker-state-400-stage-2

After a three-hour and 10-minute red flag for rain, the NASCAR Cup Series went back racing at 12:01 a.m. And it didn’t take long for action to heat up.

As Carson Hocevar and Bubba Wallace were fighting to catch up Ryan Blaney late in stage 2, Hocevar suddenly dropped off the pace, and it was reported that it was from a tire going down. Two laps later, it was Wallace tumbling down the running order.

On the final lap of stage 2, Wallace got loose and let out of the gas. He dipped down low, but Ty Gibbs didn’t have time to check up and spun Wallace through the infield as Blaney took the second stage of the Quaker State 400.

Bubba Wallace spins out as Ryan Blaney takes Stage 2 at EchoPark 😬 pic.twitter.com/EpWj2Hd0nO — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) July 13, 2026

Stage 2 point winners

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Tyler Reddick

3. Joey Logano

4. Austin Cindric

5. Daniel Suraez



6. Ty Gibbs

7. Christopher Bell

8. Erik Jones

9. Denny Hamlin

10. Shane van Gisbergen

Carson Hocevar finished P29 in the stage. Bubba Wallace finished P31.