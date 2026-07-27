Carson Hocevar and his middle finger has NASCAR insiders arguing over one big question

Carson Hocevar continues to stir up reaction throughout the NASCAR world, something the Cup Series was in serious need of, if we’re being honest. Love him, hate him, he elicits reaction. This weekend at the Brickyard 400, it was a middle finger out of his window at Corey Heim as he chased him down the track as Heim pitted.

For some, it was epic. For others, dumb or reckless. For all, it was a hot topic to talk about, laugh at, or steam over. That’s Carson Hocevar.

On the latest episode of The Teardown, it was a hot topic. Not just because passing in Cup Series racing on the oval at Indy is reduced to pit stops and restarts, but because even Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi were split on it.

It didn’t start off that way

Gluck loved it. Bianchi thought it was funny, but did not like it. What a strange reversal that was, but I digress.

“You want animosity,” said Bianchi. “This is what NASCAR is built on.

“It’s rivalries and hate, and disdain. And you are starting to see that now. Whether it’s Zane Smith or Corey Heim, we want this.

“And now that you have a driver in Corey Heim, who can go out and beat Hocevar and win races. Yes. This is awesome.”

And that’s exactly what Heim did. He slammed the door on his car owner and held off Christopher Bell and Joey Logano to register his second Cup win in 15 starts … and he’s not even a full-time Cup Series driver.

Bianchi is concerned about Hocevar’s in-race focus

This is where it took a turn. Bianchi said his concern is less about Hocevar extending a finger and more about his in-car focus and demeanor.

“One of the things that I think he needs to work on a little bit is the in-race stuff. We talked about how Heim didn’t lose focus, that kind of thing.

“You listen to Hocevar’s radio. There are times when they kind of have to reel him in a little bit. And he gets off kilter. That’s a fair thing. That’s still a young driver. He’s going to overcome that eventually.

“Chasing a guy down the track. You give him the finger. Come on.”

‘There’s a time and a place’

Gluck reminded Bianchi that he was praising Hocevar for his looseness in the car, while he was rocketing around Atlanta singing ‘Died in Your Arms’ by Cutting Crew two weeks earlier. Bianchi confirmed he did that, but doubled down on his point.

“Your whole focus should just be on, ‘I need to win this race.’ And whatever this beef is.

Whatever. I don’t care. ‘I’m not going to chase down this guy.’

“There’s a time and place.”

While there is a time and place for most things, a middle finger in-race is not only the right time and place, it’s part of the fabric of NASCAR. We are witnessing a personality revival in the sport and Carson Hocevar is bringing it out in spades.