carson-hocevar-breaks-silence-on-zane-smith-wreck-with-perfect-movie-response

It took a few days, but Carson Hocevar has broken his silence on the incident with Zane Smith from Sunday’s eero 400. And he did it in the most Carson Hocevar way possible.

On Lap 32 of Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, Zane Smith appeared to intentionally wreck Carson Hocevar. In the process, Smith wrecked himself. While questions remain about whether this was in response to last year at Iowa or not, the intent was clear to all who watched.

On Tuesday, Hocevar took to Instagram and posted a story, most definitely in response to the incident. And he used a clip from the movie 2 Fast 2 Furious to relay it.

“You think I’m worried about this fool, man,” said Roman Pearce (played by Tyrese Gibson in the movie). “Haha. This is nothing.”

To this point, Smith has still not commented on the incident. NASCAR’s penalty report came out on Tuesday, and Smith was not punished for Sunday’s incident in the race.

Hocevar vs. Smith at Iowa last year

In last year’s Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, Hocevar and Smith were battling for 23rd with 121 laps to go. Hocevar washed up the track and sent Smith into the wall.

“I just got loose and was wrecking myself, and then (Zane) was right there,” said Hocevar after the race.

His interview was cut short by Smith’s crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, confronting Hocevar about the incident.

“When are you gonna learn how to fucking drive, dude?” Bergenty asked. “I mean, you wiped us the fuck out.

“Our car is fucking wrecked because you drive like a fucking r****d.”

What’s up next on the NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

On Sunday, July 12, NASCAR will be back in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. This will be Round 3 of the In-Season Challenge, starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

This is the second trip to Atlanta this season. The spring race was won by Tyler Reddick. It was the second of three races in a row won by Reddick to open the 2026 season.