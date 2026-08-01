Carson Hocevar doubles down on Zane Smith feud with brutal new comments

Intentional or not, Carson Hocevar just added another chapter to the Zane Smith rivalry. And he added more color to the NASCAR hauler talk, pouring gas on the fire. Hocevar did it in the most unlikely of places.

That place was on Smart Girl Dumb Questions with Nayeema Raza. But first, a quick rehash of what led to this podcast appearance.

The lead-up

On Lap 32 of the Eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, Zane Smith appeared to intentionally wreck Carson Hocevar. In the process, Smith wrecked himself. While questions remain about whether this was in response to last year at Iowa or not, the intent was clear to all who watched.

For the incident, NASCAR called Smith and Hocevar to the hauler for a meeting. Following the meeting, Smith appeared on Racin’ with the Boys and aired it out that he doesn’t like Hocevar or his fans and called Hocevar a coward.

Now … let’s fast forward to the present

Hocevar’s appearance on Smart Girl Dumb Questions shed more light on the situation. He started by explaining the lead-up from his viewpoint.

“He seemed very frustrated or mad about something,” said Hocevar. “He tried to wreck me last year. I spun him out and wrecked him by accident, and so he tried to wreck me and missed.

“He wrecked himself, then he went on a podcast and played tough guy. We had like a little NASCAR hauler meeting because they wanted to squash the rivalry. They told me that they didn’t even know what was going on. They just saw what he did and thought there was a lot more to the story.”

Hocevar also added in some specifics from the actual hauler meeting. Whether it sits well with NASCAR or not, it definitely won’t sit well with Smith.

“They’re talking about how we need to chill out, ‘You guys need to learn how to race each other.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t care.’

“I don’t even know what this is about. ‘Wreck me again. You’re 0 for 2, try it again. I don’t care’

“My crew chief told them they’re not a factor to us. We don’t care what they do, so it’s very one-sided. I just thought it was funny.

“I was laughing. I got to talk to the NASCAR officials after, and we were all laughing.”

Ouch.

Hocevar being Hocevar

Hocevar has no filter. And he certainly didn’t have one for this interview. Asked whether the situation with Smith motivated him, Hocevar took another shot, pointing to the difference in where he and Smith are in the Chase standings.

“I mean, it’s not really motivating. It’s actually almost embarrassing when the guy that’s like 23rd in points is like getting compared as your rival. I think he’s good and talented; his car’s just not super fast and whatever.”

Hocevar wasn’t done. He added one more dagger on the way out.

“His comebacks are lame. There’s some guys that like I have gotten into run-ins with, and it’s funny to mess with them, or sometimes I’ll clap back, and I love it.

“I think it’s funny and I enjoy it, but like he is just kind of lame and I wasn’t entertained. I was more so left when I was seeing it online; everything he was saying and stuff, I was just like, ‘Does anybody even care about this or even think this is entertaining?”